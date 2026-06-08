Marvel Comics Brings Back the Iron Patriot Armor and Connects It to a Major Conspiracy

The Iron Patriot armor returns in Iron Man #6, reuniting with its original comic owner Norman Osborn and revealing a conspiracy involving Ghost and a mysterious new Citizen V.

Marvel Comics has just brought back one of the most underrated Iron Man armors from the MCU, reuniting it with its original owner and connecting to a major conspiracy.

In Iron Man #6 by Joshua Williamson and Juann Cabal, the Iron Patriot armor makes a surprising return. This armor debuted in 2013's Iron Man 3 as a rebranded War Machine suit for James Rhodes, but in the comics, it has a darker and more complicated history.

First worn by Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, during the Dark Reign era, the Iron Patriot armor was used by Osborn to present himself as a legitimate hero combining elements of Iron Man and Captain America. However, Osborn has recently turned over a new leaf and become an ally to Spider-Man. The issue begins with Tony Stark investigating a break-in at one of his facilities, where the only stolen item is the Iron Patriot armor.

Pumpkin bomb residue at the scene points to Norman Osborn, but Norman swears he didn't steal it. It turns out that Ghost stole the armor to access secret files and recordings of Norman's dark past from the Dark Reign era, hoping to ruin his new public image. Iron Man and Spider-Man team up with Norman to stop Ghost and prevent the suit from self-destructing.

The major twist comes when Ghost discovers that the files he wanted were already taken long before he stole the armor. This ties directly into the central mystery of Williamson's Iron Man run, involving a mysterious new Citizen V working behind the scenes. The original Citizen V was Baron Zemo, but this new figure is pulling the strings against Iron Man.

The return of the Iron Patriot armor and the missing files suggest a larger conspiracy that will be explored in future issues. Fans of the MCU will recognize the armor but will be shocked by the comic's deeper lore. The issue is a must-read for those following the current Iron Man saga





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