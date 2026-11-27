Marvel films dominated theaters in 2026 but saw zero new titles on Disney+ charts, relying on legacy Avengers rewatching while Spider-Man and Doomstray await streaming debuts.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe experienced a striking disparity in 2026 between record-breaking box office performance and complete absence from Disney Plus streaming rankings. While the franchise dominated global theaters, no new Marvel movie secured a spot on the streaming platform top ten charts for the entire year. This unique situation highlights the complex licensing agreements governing modern superhero content distribution.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuted in theaters on July 31 and quickly became a global phenomenon, surpassing $2.5 billion worldwide. The film secured the third highest-grossing movie position in history, cementing the franchise's theatrical power. Anticipation for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday remains exceptionally high among audiences worldwide.

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Box office tracking data suggests the upcoming Avengers film could surpass the records set by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This December 18 release marks the first time the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men appear together in a single live-action project. The event-level movie promises to reshape the cinematic landscape upon its release.

FlixPatrol data reveals a complete lack of new Marvel titles on the Disney Plus top ten list for 2026. Only two Marvel films appeared in the rankings, and both are legacy entries from the Infinity Saga. Avengers: Endgame holds the number one spot, while Avengers: Infinity War sits at number six.

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Fans are actively rewatching these specific Avengers films in preparation for the December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday. The rest of the top five spots were filled by non-Marvel properties including The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hoppers, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. This absence underscores the current gap in new content availability.

New Marvel movies are currently excluded from Disney Plus due to existing licensing agreements with Sony. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to stream on Netflix before eventually moving to Disney Plus. Industry speculation points to a December 2026 release or an early 2027 debut on the streaming giant.

Sony maintains control over the streaming rights for its Spider-Man Universe properties. This arrangement prevents immediate availability of new Spider-Man content on Disney Plus. Marvel must rely on television releases to maintain streaming visibility during the year until these deals expire or new agreements are struck.

The streaming landscape is expected to shift dramatically when new titles arrive in 2027. Both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday possess immense streaming potential. Their theatrical success strongly suggests they will dominate the top of the 2027 streaming charts.

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Legacy Avengers films currently occupy the top positions because they serve as essential preparation for the upcoming blockbuster. The arrival of new blockbusters will likely displace these older entries. Marvel studios anticipate a sharp turnaround in streaming metrics as the new slate becomes available.

The Multiverse Saga continues to generate massive interest for audiences despite internal franchise divisiveness. The 2026 movie slate brought back the two biggest franchises within the MCU. This included Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies and the Avengers team-up events.

Marvel Studios is positioned for a massive resurgence in streaming metrics as the licensing hurdles clear. The combination of historic box office numbers and deferred streaming releases creates a unique market dynamic. Fans are prepared to engage with the content as soon as it becomes available on the platform.