Marvel Champions Announces Retirement of Heroes and New Product System

Fantasy Flight Games has made some significant changes to the Marvel Champions card game, including the retirement of Captain America and Doctor Strange. These changes involve a new product system with a Current Environment and a Legacy Environment, offering advantages and adjustments for long-term players and the game's future.

Fantasy Flight Games has announced some significant changes to the Marvel Champions card game , including the retirement of Captain America and Doctor Strange. These heroes are officially out of print and will not be returning in their current form. Retired products, which include scenarios, cards, and heroes, will move to a 'Legacy Environment' where they will no longer be available for purchase. However, future products will be fully compatible with the Legacy Environment.

The Current Environment will include anything released in the past 2 to 3 years. Fantasy Flight Games has stated that if a product remains incredibly popular and in demand, it will be kept in print and included in the Current Environment. To address the issue of retired products containing cards used in subsequent releases, Fantasy Flight will reprint select cards if deemed important to the overall game. The possibility of revisiting retired heroes like Captain America and Doctor Strange exists, but it will not be a simple reprint. Senior Game Designer Tony Fanchi stated that any revisits would involve a brand new experience, ensuring that even long-term players feel the excitement of returning to these heroes.This system also offers advantages such as allowing overpowered cards to fall into retirement and giving the opportunity to improve upon underperforming cards. Additionally, designing scenarios for current and future products will be less challenging as they will not need to consider every single release since the game's inception. Fantasy Flight Games encourages fans to acquire older releases sooner rather than later as they will eventually become out of stock. While alternate universe versions of retired heroes might be considered in the future, the original versions are recommended to be purchased promptly for those interested in adding them to their collection





