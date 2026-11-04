Marvel Avengers Introduces Paige Howley and Supernatural Threat

Marvel Comics launches Avengers Volume 10 featuring new hero Paige Howley, her talking grimoire Grimsby, and a crisis involving Mephisto, Doctor Doom, and celestial angels.

Marvel Comics has fundamentally altered the landscape of its Avengers franchise with the release of Avengers Volume 10. This new series emerges directly from the aftermath of the Avengers Armageddon event, which resulted in the permanent dissolution of the original team. The status quo has shifted dramatically with public sentiment turning hostile toward superheroes and international laws restricting their activities. Iron Man has voluntarily entered hiding, while Captain America remains in a critical coma following the Red Hulk Incident. This power vacuum has forced Spider-Man to assume the role of recruiter, assembling a disparate new roster to protect New York City.

New Roster Assembles Under Spider-Man

Spider-Man is leading the charge to rebuild the team, recruiting powerful allies such as Wolverine, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Captain Marvel. The group also includes Miracleman, a character brought into the narrative by writer David Colton. Despite these heavy hitters, the team lacks cohesion until an unexpected figure arrives. This newcomer serves as the catalyst that finally unites the fractured heroes into a functioning unit. The narrative structure mirrors the original formation of the Avengers, suggesting that an unlikely individual will become the heart of this new generation.

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Paige Howley and the Talking Grimoire

The central newcomer is Paige Howley, a young woman in her early twenties with no prior experience in superpowered conflicts. She begins her story on a routine morning in New York, worrying about professional ethics and avoiding nepotism at her mother Julie's firm. Her father John works for Amanda Spring, Luke Cage's political rival who is campaigning on an anti-superhuman platform. The impending mayoral election adds a layer of political tension to the supernatural events unfolding. Paige's primary concern remains mundane until chaos erupts across the city, placing her at the center of a mysterious crisis.

During the sudden disorder, John transfers a mystical book to Paige, declaring he is relinquishing ownership. This artifact is named Grimsby and possesses the ability to speak directly to its owner. The book features a cover that appears to read FORGOTTEN KNOLEDGECH, likely indicating a typographical error in the print. Grimsby provides Paige with prophetic knowledge, revealing exactly who is hunting her and why. It explicitly directs Paige to seek out the Avengers for protection, linking her fate to the newly formed team.

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Mephisto's Legacy and Doctor Doom's Interference

Paige's existence is tied to a supernatural pact between her parents and the demon lord Mephisto. The revelation comes as Doctor Doom has recently usurped control of Hell from Mephisto. In a bold move, Doom declared all past deals made by Mephisto null and void to win over the denizens of Hell. This reckless political maneuver in the afterlife has triggered catastrophic ripple effects on Earth. The breaking of these contracts has awakened supernatural forces that are now reversing the terms of the original agreements.

While the specific terms of the deal between John, Julie, and Mephisto remain obscure, the consequences are violent. The disruption seems to have activated a celestial immune system in the form of angels. These beings descend upon New York with golden swords, targeting individuals connected to Mephisto's past deals. The angels can teleport victims they strike, a weapon the Avengers manage to seize and turn against the horde. Their destination, however, remains a mystery to the heroes.

Celestial Warriors and the Adjudicator

The angels are led by a warrior known as the Adjudicator, who wields a hammer and engages John in combat. John reveals latent superhuman abilities during the fight, transforming his hand into a purple claw and manifesting a blood-red sword. This suggests he may be a demon who lived a human life, with Paige inheriting these dangerous powers. The Avengers struggle to understand the nature of these attackers, with some members labeling them Celestial Lawyers.

Mephisto remains at large amidst the chaos, collecting the hearts of his former victims. It is unclear whether the angels are attempting to stop him or if they are acting in concert with his plans. The cover art for future issues suggests Mephisto holds significant power over the situation, hinting that the angels may not be the true threat. The narrative tension builds as the team realizes the complexity of the supernatural war now engulfing the city.

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Spider-Man's Unique Role in the Crisis

As the battle intensifies, Grimsby identifies Spider-Man as the only individual capable of saving Paige. This designation highlights Spider-Man's unique position within the Marvel Universe, bridging the mundane and the mystical. The new series promises to explore the intersection of political intrigue, familial secrets, and cosmic horror. Readers will witness how this diverse group of heroes adapts to a world where the laws of physics and magic are collapsing.

The launch of Avengers Volume 10 marks a significant departure from previous iterations of the team. By introducing Paige Howley and delving into the lore of Mephisto and Doctor Doom, Marvel is expanding its mythological depth. The convergence of street-level heroes with cosmic entities sets the stage for a high-stakes narrative. Fans are now awaiting the next issues to see how Spider-Man and the Avengers resolve this supernatural emergency.