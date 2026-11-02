Marvel Avengers Doomsday Surpasses DC Supergirl Lifetime Box Office in Advance Sales

Avengers: Doomsday accumulates 125 million in pre-sales, eclipsing DC Studios' Supergirl total gross before theatrical release.

Marvel Studios has secured a significant early victory in the ongoing competition between superhero franchises, with Avengers: Doomsday reportedly generating more than 125 million in worldwide advance ticket sales. This milestone places the upcoming Marvel blockbuster within striking distance of the entire theatrical gross earned by DC Studios' Supergirl during its complete run. The figures indicate that Marvel is leveraging its established brand loyalty and recent successful releases to dominate pre-release metrics significantly ahead of its December 18 release date.

Advance Sales Milestone Details

According to reporting by Comic Basics, Avengers: Doomsday reached the extraordinary milestone of 125 million in advance revenue with approximately six weeks remaining until its theatrical premiere. This pre-sale performance is being closely watched as a strong indicator of the film's potential final box office haul. The sheer volume of pre-booked tickets suggests intense audience anticipation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, which is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

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Industry analysts note that such high advance numbers are rare and typically signal a cultural event rather than a standard movie release. The ability to lock in 125 million before the first screening underscores the enduring power of the Marvel brand despite the shifting preferences of modern audiences. These early revenues provide a financial safety net for the studio and highlight the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns leading up to the winter holiday season.

DC Studios Supergirl Comparison

The comparison to DC Studios' Supergirl provides a stark contrast in franchise performance. Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, concluded its theatrical run with a total worldwide gross of 126.4 million. This final figure means that Avengers: Doomsday has already generated nearly the same amount in advance ticket sales as Supergirl did from actual ticket purchases during its entire theater engagement. This statistic highlights a massive disparity in pre-release hype between the two major comic book publishers.

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While the two figures are not directly comparable since one represents pre-sales and the other represents total gross, the proximity of the numbers is notable. Supergirl's total gross of 126.4 million is often viewed as a disappointment for a major superhero film. In contrast, Marvel's advance haul suggests that audiences are prioritizing the Marvel properties over competing DC offerings even before seeing trailers or reviews for the new film.

Market Impact and Audience Trends

The superhero genre has faced a period of recalibration, with audiences becoming increasingly selective about which films they choose to support. Recent years have seen varying degrees of success for both Marvel and DC projects, but the current trend favors established Marvel characters and storylines. The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have contributed to this renewed confidence.

Robert Downey Jr.'s return adds a layer of nostalgia and star power that is driving significant early interest. Fans are eager to see how this iconic actor integrates into the current narrative, boosting advance sales beyond typical expectations. This strategic casting choice appears to be paying off immediately, as seen in the advance ticket metrics. It demonstrates that star power remains a critical factor in driving theatrical attendance in an era where streaming options are abundant.

Future Box Office Projections

Third-party tracking data supports the likelihood that Avengers: Doomsday will be the biggest movie of the year. With over 125 million already secured, the film has a substantial head start in the competitive holiday box office season. Industry experts predict that these advance numbers will grow as the release date approaches, potentially pushing the final total well past the 126.4 million mark achieved by Supergirl.

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The disparity in performance between Marvel and DC films suggests a shift in market dynamics. Audiences appear to be responding more positively to the current direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe compared to recent DC efforts. This trend could influence future production decisions and marketing strategies for both studios. The December 18 release date positions Avengers: Doomsday to benefit from holiday travel and family viewing trends, further boosting its potential earnings.