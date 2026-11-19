Marvel Comics reveals a massive Avengers vs Darth Vader crossover event, alongside new ongoing series for the Fantastic Four, Ronin, and Magneto.

Marvel Comics is preparing to launch a historic convergence between its two most iconic franchises with a major crossover event pitting the Avengers against Darth Vader. This unprecedented collaboration marks a significant expansion of the Marvel Universe, blending the sci-fi epic of Star Wars with the superhero dynamics of Marvel.

The publisher has outlined a dense schedule of new issues and ongoing series that will drive the narrative forward. Jonathan Hickman is set to lead the primary crossover storyline, bringing together Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four as they investigate the mysterious arrival of Star Wars elements into the Marvel Universe. This initial phase promises to answer how these two distinct galaxies are intersecting.

Also read Marvel Studios Reveals Ian McKellen's Final Role as Magneto in Avengers Doomsday

The Avengers Star Wars Crossover

The central narrative involves the Avengers engaging in direct combat with Darth Vader and the Empire. Reed Richards leads the Fantastic Four in a desperate race to uncover the secret mechanism behind the Star Wars universe appearing within Marvel. This scientific mystery forms the backbone of the conflict, challenging the heroes to understand the nature of the threat they face.

Supporting characters including Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, and Luke Skywalker are deployed to locate Han Solo. Their mission is critical as the galaxy faces potential changes that could alter the course of history forever. The second chapter of this crossover event continues to escalate the stakes for both the Marvel heroes and the Star Wars characters involved.

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Additional Ongoing Series Updates

Beyond the main crossover, Marvel is releasing several new titles that contribute to the broader narrative landscape. Ronin meets Reaver in a story described as an infernal compact made in Hell. Benjamin Percy writes this issue while Marcelo Ferreira provides the art, focusing on the need to settle scores while maintaining a fragile peace.

The Fantastic Four face internal and external pressures as changes to their physiology continue. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc handle this title, where Reed Richards struggles to provide answers to his team. A new threat stalks the woods surrounding Storm Systems headquarters, adding urgency to Reed's inability to explain the mutations.

Spider-Man and Hulk Narratives

Spider-Man confronts a new threat known as the Parker Incident, where Oscorp's second-generation monstrosity targets him. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein explore how the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host with shocking results. This storyline adds a layer of biological horror to the web-slinger's adventures.

Meanwhile, the Infernal Hulk unveils a plan to transform all life on Earth as Manhattan falls to twisted monsters. Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino craft this tale of corruption, introducing a new Gray Hulk who seeks to smash the Infernal Hulk. A face from Bruce Banner's past returns to complicate the final battle against corruption in the Marvel Universe.

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Magneto and Angela Series Launch

Marvel is also launching a lavishly illustrated new series focusing on the life of Magneto. Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino reunite with colorist Dave Stewart for this fresh perspective. Issue one sets the story in the near future, showing how Magneto's past choices have led to surprising outcomes with numerous X-Men guest stars.

The Angel of Death, Angela, enters the fray in a series written by Alex Segura and illustrated by Farid Karami. She is assigned by Heaven to hunt demons running amok in New York City. The narrative questions whether the demon lord Abraxis has specific designs on the Big Apple, keeping Angela focused on destroying evil regardless of the underlying mystery.

These announcements signal a period of intense activity for Marvel Comics. The combination of high-profile crossovers and deep character studies aims to engage both new readers and long-time fans. The publisher continues to expand its universe with bold creative teams and ambitious storytelling structures.