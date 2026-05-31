Marvel Announces Avengers: Doomsday with RDJ as Doctor Doom and Free Streaming of Detroit

Anthony Mackie returns to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s villainous Doctor Doom, with the film set for December 2026. The extensive cast includes Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, and others. To bridge the wait, Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit becomes free to stream on Plex in June 2026, and Marvel launches an interactive hero personality quiz.

Marvel Studios has announced that Anthony Mackie will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year in Avengers: Doomsday , slated for release on December 18, 2026.

This film represents a major new chapter for the franchise, featuring the controversial return of Robert Downey Jr., who will portray the villain Doctor Doom, stepping away from his iconic role as Iron Man. The ensemble cast is extensive, including Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, and many others.

While Mackie's role is described as a 'small cog in a big machine,' his participation ties into the broader narrative of the new Captain America following the mixed reception to his standalone film. To engage fans in the interim, Marvel is promoting related content, including a free streaming opportunity for Kathryn Bigelow's 2017 crime drama Detroit. Despite critical acclaim, Detroit underperformed at the box office, earning only $26 million globally against a $40 million budget.

Starting June 1, 2026, the film will be available to stream for free on Plex in the United States, offering audiences a chance to appreciate its portrayal of racial tensions in 1967 Detroit. Alongside this, Marvel is running interactive promotions like personality quizzes to determine which MCU hero aligns with users' traits, featuring characters such as Spider-Man, Daredevil, Iron Man, Punisher, Thor, and Captain America.

The quiz explores motivations, cityscapes, conflict styles, approaches to secret identities, handling of loss, and team dynamics, providing a playful way for fans to connect with the upcoming cinematic event





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Avengers: Doomsday Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom Anthony Mackie MCU Marvel Detroit Kathryn Bigelow Free Streaming Plex

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