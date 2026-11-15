Marvel Announces Angela Demon Hunter Series Launching February 2026

Marvel reveals a new ongoing series for Angela, Thor's sister, set in New York City. The demon hunter story arrives in February 2026 with creative team Wes Craig and Pere Pérez.

Marvel Comics has officially announced a new ongoing series focusing on Angela, the Asgardian warrior and sister of Thor and Loki. The project marks a significant narrative shift for the character, repositioning her as a demon hunter in New York City. This new direction aims to reintroduce Angela to a broader audience by simplifying her complex origins into a straightforward action premise.

The series is scheduled for release in February 2026. It will be written by Wes Craig and illustrated by Pere Pérez. This announcement follows Angela's recent appearance as a supporting character in the Doctor Strange storyline, where she assisted the Sorcerer Supreme during his time in Asgard. The creative team intends to use her new role to bridge the gap between her Asgardian heritage and her current mission.

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Angela's Demon Hunter Mission

Angela will descend upon New York City to eliminate a demon epidemic plaguing the metropolitan area. She operates under a direct bounty issued by Heven, the forgotten realm where she was originally raised. The primary antagonist of this storyline is the demon lord Abraxis, who is responsible for the surge of demonic activity in the Big Apple.

This narrative choice deliberately sidesteps the intricate lore that has historically surrounded the character. Angela was originally introduced in the Spawn universe before Marvel acquired the rights in 2013. Born Aldrif, she is the daughter of Odin and Freyja, but she was kidnapped by Angels and taken to the Tenth Realm. This realm was historically locked off from the Nine Realms of classic Thor lore, creating a distinct separation between her and her royal siblings.

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The creative team has clarified that the new series is designed to be a perfect jumping-on point for new readers. While Angela appeared in previous solo comics and team books like Guardians of the Galaxy, her integration into the main Earth-616 continuity has been limited. This new story provides a clean slate, allowing fans who are unfamiliar with her past to engage with her current mission without needing extensive background knowledge.

Distinct From Previous Adaptations

The new series distinguishes Angela from her previous iterations in both print and film. Elements of her backstory were previously adapted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Ragnarok, where aspects of her character were attributed to the villain Hela. Additionally, she made partial appearances in the MCU, but never as a central figure with her own dedicated narrative thread.

Editor Nick Lowe has confirmed that the series will not focus on Angela's relationships with her brothers. When asked if Angela cares about being Thor's sister or her time as a Guardian of the Galaxy, Lowe stated that she does not. Angela is portrayed as a stoic, no-nonsense warrior who is focused solely on her assignment from Heven. This characterization emphasizes her role as a loner who is driven by duty rather than familial ties.

The series also clarifies the identity of the primary villain. The demon lord Abraxis is distinct from Abraxas, a multiversal predator that is kept in check by the existence of Galactus. This distinction ensures that the story remains self-contained within the current conflict in New York City. The creative team aims to avoid confusion while delivering a high-stakes supernatural thriller.

Creative Team and Visual Design

Writer Wes Craig describes Angela as an old-school warrior who is tough as nails and does not suffer fools. He notes that writing for such a stoic character presents a unique challenge in revealing her emotional depth. Craig intends to explore what would make such a hardened individual show her heart and break under pressure. This approach adds psychological layers to the action-oriented plot.

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Artist Pere Pérez brings a personal connection to the project, having purchased the original Angela miniseries from the 1990s with his own money. He expresses excitement about adding modern twists to her classic design. Pérez is particularly enthusiastic about drawing fantasy combat scenes and demonic monsters. His artwork features Angela in golden armor with razor-like ribbons, designed by Kaare Andrews and Pérez for the initial covers.

Market Impact and Future Implications

The launch of this series coincides with increased visibility for Angela in the video game Marvel Rivals. The hero shooter has introduced her to a new demographic of fans alongside icons like Captain America and Hulk. This cross-media exposure has likely influenced Marvel's decision to return the character to the forefront of the comic book lineup. The game has familiarized casual fans with her attitude and combat abilities, providing a ready-made audience for the new series.

The narrative may also connect to the newly launched Avengers Volume 10. Some speculation suggests that Angela's storyline could spin out of this event, where Mephisto's scheming unleashes demons on the city. This potential crossover would link the ongoing Avengers narrative with Angela's solo adventures, creating a cohesive supernatural threat across the Marvel Universe. The series aims to establish Angela as a permanent fixture in New York's supernatural landscape.

Marvel is using this release to capitalize on the character's unique position in their roster. By basing her in the hero capital of New York, the publisher is placing her in direct proximity to other major heroes and villains. This location choice allows for organic interactions with the broader Marvel ecosystem while maintaining her independence as a demon hunter. The series represents a strategic effort to revitalize a legacy character with modern appeal and clear narrative stakes.