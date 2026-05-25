Marvel and DC Releases in 2026

Marvel and DC releases are soon coming to two of the biggest streaming services out there, as Disney+ and HBO Max subscribers will be able to venture into those superhero universes in June. 2026 is a massive year for both Marvel and DC. The former brings back two of its biggest franchises, with new Avengers and Spider-Man movies on the MCU's slate of projects. Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and The Punisher: One Last Kill also boosted Marvel's year in terms of MCU TV shows, with more on the way. As for DC, James Gunn's new DCU will finally air three projects that were not written or directed by the DC Studios creative chief — Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface — making this a formative year for the shared universe.

Marvel and DC releases are soon coming to two of the biggest streaming services out there, as Disney+ and HBO Max subscribers will be able to venture into those superhero universes in June. 2026 is a massive year for both Marvel and DC.

The former brings back two of its biggest franchises, with new Avengers and Spider-Man movies on the MCU's slate of projects. Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and The Punisher: One Last Kill also boosted Marvel's year in terms of MCU TV shows, with more on the way.

As for DC, James Gunn's new DCU will finally air three projects that were not written or directed by the DC Studios creative chief — Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface — making this a formative year for the shared universe. While all the focus might be on the two cinematic franchises and their TV offerings, the MCU and the DCU are far from the only versions of those superhero worlds getting new releases in 2026.

In fact, there are quite a few non-canon Marvel and DC projects that are debuting this year, and both HBO Max and Disney+ will be dealing with those in the next month





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Marvel DC Streaming Services Superhero Universes 2026 Avengers Spider-Man MCU Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 The Punisher: One Last Kill James Gunn DCU Supergirl Lanterns Clayface Non-Canon Marvel And DC Projects HBO Max Disney+

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