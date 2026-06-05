Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Still in Active Development, Paramount Games Studio to Announce Initial Launch Title at Summer Game Fest

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed multiple times, but the game is still in active development. Paramount Games Studio will announce its initial launch title at Summer Game Fest, which could be either Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra or the untitled Star Wars project.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been one of Marvel Games' most anticipated projects for several years, but its road to release has been a long one.

Developed by Skydance New Media, the studio founded by Uncharted creator Amy Hennig, the game was first announced in 2021 as part of a partnership with Marvel Games. After a brief tease in 2022, fans received their first substantial look at the project a few years later in 2024, where Skydance unveiled the title, setting, and a full story trailer.

The narrative-driven adventure stars Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, as they battle Hydra in Nazi-occupied Paris during World War II. Since then, however, the game has experienced multiple delays, slipping from its original 2025 release window to early 2026, with the Paramount merger leaving fans uncertain about the game's future.

However, there's been a promising and exciting development for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, after an official announcement today related to the newly established Paramount Games Studio. According to the recent official update, it looks like Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still in active development under the newly established Paramount Games Studio, which serves as a unified gaming studio that combines Skydance's two existing game studios, Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media, with Paramount's intellectual property.

The studio further confirmed that the untitled Star Wars project is also still in the works, and that there will be a major announcement of Paramount Games Studio's initial launch title at tonight's Summer Game Fest. Whether this new reveal will be one of the aforementioned games remains unclear, though it would make sense for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra to be a flagship title for the studio, given hype for the game has only increased after the multiple delays over the past few years.

On the Star Wars front, Paramount Games Studio's amalgamation of the two Skydance studios has resulted in a bit of a shake-up in roles at the company, most notably with Amy Hennig moving from her role as co-president of Skydance New Media to become Paramount Games Studio's creative director. The unannounced title has been in development since at least 2022, but neither Lucasfilm Games nor Skydance has revealed many details on the project before today, when they confirmed that it's still in active development.

Seeing as both of these games have already seen a long development cycle spanning nearly five years each, either one could see a reveal tonight at Summer Game Fest, though Paramount Games Studio could very well announce a completely unexpected title as well. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and Star Wars fans alike will have to tune in at 5:00PM EST for the Summer Game Fest Opening Night kick-off event to find out for themselves





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