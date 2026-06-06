Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Release Date Update Is Good & Bad News For Fans

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still in production - despite concerns the game had been cancelled. Unfortunately, there's bad news too - as fans still have a long wait.

just got a major update from the studio – one that is both good and bad news for fans hoping to suit up asin a triple-A action title: the game is still happening but we’re not going to see it until at least 2027.

The title centers on, as the name suggests, the foundational year of Marvel’s most villainous organization and allows players to take-on the role of at least two iconic heroes. However, arguably the most-exciting aspect of the still in-development title is who is behind it:series architect, Amy Hennig.

Hennig remains one of the most influential narrative storytellers in the industry – so the idea of a Marvel game, set during World War 2, starring Cap and T’Challa, written by Hennig remains a very exciting prospect for fans.interview with Paramount Games Studio’s exec Shawn Kittelsen. Kittelsen spoke about the challenges of taking-on such an ambitious project and ensuring they deliver for fans.

“It’s a game. It’s happening. It’s playable I can go through and play the build. We’re continuing development on it, but Amy and the team have big ambitions for the level of quality that they want to hit.

” So that’s the good news, it’s happening, it’s playable – and the team wants to make a great game for fans. , Kittelsen wouldn’t commit to a firm release window but relented:. He claims the team is comparatively small for such a large game and the original development timeline was overly ambitious – but Paramount Games Studio made a conscious decision the quality of the game was more important than meeting a self-imposed timeline.

After all, the game isn’t just an important Marvel project, it’s also an important entry at Hennig’s studio: Skydance New Media. That all said, even if the project was close-to-ready for players, Marvel already has a high-profile game project launching in 2026:release but, given the amount of development resources that have poured into both titles, it would have been very unlikely that either studio would have wanted a competitive face-off.

We’re definitely rooting for Hennig and the team – especially after the cancellation of Hennig’s previous project based on a massive IP:We just got an update on the development of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra – which made it clear the game is still coming but is a ways off . https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/marvel-1943-rise-of-hydra-release-date-update-is-good-bad-news-for-fans/ But has the game missed its window? We still don’t know much about it – and Marvel’s Spider-Man/the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine have set such a high bar.





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