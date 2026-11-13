Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Not Canceled, Executive Producer Says

Rumors of cancellation for the Paramount Games Studio Marvel game are unfounded, per internal Slack messages, while development continues.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is not canceled, according to executive producer Lu Gigliotti, who addressed rumors that the franchise's next action-adventure title had been scrapped. The rumors followed a now-deleted social media post and raised questions about whether fans will ever get to play the game, which was announced at D23 years ago.

The game is being developed by Paramount Games Studio, which was formerly known as Skydance New Media. The title was delayed from its original holiday 2025 release window to sometime in 2027, and it remains in development without a confirmed launch date beyond that window.

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Development History and Core Details of Marvel 1943

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the first game from Paramount Games Studio, and the project was first reported in 2021. At that time, the studio was developing its first-ever game, which was later revealed to be this title.

The game has been in development for several years. In 2024, the studio released a story trailer featuring Captain America and Black Panther as the two heroes face a common enemy.

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The trailer offered the clearest public look at the game's story direction. Its release was followed by the rumors about cancellation, which spread after the social media post appeared and was later deleted.

Executive Producer Lu Gigliotti Denies Cancellation Claims

Executive producer Lu Gigliotti stated that the game is not canceled, according to internal Slack messages obtained by Kotaku. Gigliotti told the development team that he had spoken with executives who confirmed the game was not canceled.

Gigliotti also said that there was no truth to the claims about cancellation. He told staff that the studio was monitoring the situation and would respond to the rumors through the appropriate channels.

The denial came from within the development team rather than from a public statement. Kotaku's reporting relied on those internal messages, which carried the executive producer's direct instructions to staff.

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Reported Changes and What Fans Can Expect Next

Reports indicate that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is close to done, although it has allegedly undergone significant changes from its original vision. These reports describe limited gameplay, single-button controls, and restricted player interaction.

Those alleged changes matter for players because they would shape how the finished game plays. The source reporting does not confirm the final design, so fans should treat the gameplay details as unverified reports rather than official specifications.

The next confirmed milestone in the source is the revised 2027 release window. Until Paramount Games Studio or Marvel publishes new information, the official position is that the game remains in development and has not been canceled.