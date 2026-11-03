Marty Erlichman, Barbra Streisand's Manager, Dies at 93

Marty Erlichman, the legendary entertainment manager credited with launching Barbra Streisand's career, has died at age 93 from age-related causes.

Marty Erlichman, the visionary entertainment manager who discovered and guided the career of Barbra Streisand, has died at the age of 93. His death was attributed to age-related causes, according to a press release issued on Sunday, November 1. Erlichman passed away, leaving behind a legacy that fundamentally shaped the music and film industries during his long tenure in Hollywood.

Early Discovery and Career Launch

Erlichman first encountered Streisand when she was 19 years old and performing as the opening act for comedian Phil Leeds at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village. He recalled getting chills the moment he heard her vocals, while Streisand felt an immediate comfort with him, noting that he validated her dreams and seemed like a guy from her old neighborhood. In fact, Erlichman grew up near her in Brooklyn, New York, and they spoke the same language.

Also read Marty Erlichman, Longtime Manager for Barbra Streisand, Dies at 97

He played a pivotal role in securing her first recording contract with Columbia Records. Streisand has expressed deep gratitude that Erlichman negotiated creative control over her repertoire and album covers, describing it as an unprecedented contract for a first-timer. This early partnership laid the foundation for one of the most enduring relationships in show business history.

Professional Achievements and Awards

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 13, 1929, Erlichman was an alumnus of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. His professional portfolio extended far beyond management, as he was also a successful film producer and television executive. He was the recipient of both an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award for his work as the executive producer of a 1994 HBO television special.

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Throughout his career in management, Erlichman represented a diverse array of high-profile clients. His roster included The Clancy Brothers, Tommy Makem, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, comedian and actor Chevy Chase, heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, and record producer and songwriter Bob Crewe. His influence in the industry was broad, spanning music, comedy, and sports entertainment sectors.

Family Tragedy and Personal Legacy

Erlichman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Miko Mayama Erlichman, as well as his son J.J. Erlichman, who works as a tour and production manager, and his daughter-in-law Talia. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Mia, Sarah, Olivia, and Jack. His family plans to hold a private service to honor his life, emphasizing the deep personal loss they feel alongside the public's recognition of his professional stature.

A statement from Erlichman's family described him as a giant of Hollywood to the world, but to them, he was a deeply devoted and loving father, husband, grandfather, and rock. They expressed that while they feel his loss deeply, they are endlessly proud of the life he lived and the indelible mark he left on the world. The family requested that donations be made in Erlichman's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Kidney Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Streisand's Tribute and Lasting Bond

Barbra Streisand released a heartfelt statement following the news of Erlichman's passing, reflecting on their decades-long partnership. She noted that although Marty lived a long and full life, nothing can prepare you for the reality of losing someone so dear. She admitted that she truly thought he would live forever and viewed him as simply indestructible, always by her side through everything.

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Streisand highlighted the rarity of their relationship, stating that it is extremely rare for show business relationships to endure as long as hers did with Marty. She recalled that just a few weeks ago, he was trying to convince her to go on tour and promised to be there every step of the way. She emphasized that they never even had a formal contract, relying instead on mutual trust and protection in a challenging business.

The emotional bond between the two was evident in Streisand's words, where she called Marty someone who can never be replaced. She expressed her forever gratitude for his friendship, loyalty, and unwavering support. Her tribute underscores the unique personal and professional synergy that defined their collaboration from the early 1960s until his death.