Former First Lady Martine Moïse joins the list of candidates for Haiti's 2027 presidential election, marking a significant development in the nation's long-delayed political process amid ongoing gang violence.

Martine Moïse, the widow of the late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, has officially registered as a candidate for the 2027 presidential election in Haiti. Her candidacy was confirmed over the weekend by multiple news outlets, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape after more than a decade without a democratically elected successor to the assassinated leader.

The 52-year-old former first lady is listed among the 33 registered presidential candidates on the provisional list released by the Provisional Electoral Council of Haiti (CEP). She is running under the banner of the Group Engaged for Democracy, a political organization that supports her bid for the highest office in the Caribbean nation.

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Registration Process And Candidate Numbers

The online registration process for the 2027 presidential and legislative candidacies officially concluded on November 15. By Friday evening of that week, 30 candidates had already submitted their applications through the CEP's website, demonstrating significant interest from various political factions eager to participate in the upcoming electoral cycle.

While the presidential registry period ended on that date, the CEP has extended the deadline for municipal races. Any individuals seeking to run for positions in local municipal elections have until November 30 to complete their registration before the electoral authority closes the books on all local candidacies for this cycle.

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Competing Candidates And Political Landscape

Alongside Martine Moïse, the presidential field includes several prominent figures from Haiti's recent political history. Former Presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert are among the contenders, as are former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and former Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy. Their presence indicates a highly competitive field with established names returning to the fray.

The scope of the election extends far beyond the presidency, with thousands of Haitians registering for various other positions. The CEP currently lists 535 candidacies for senator, 1,855 for congressmen, and 2,650 for mayor. Additionally, there are 3,685 signups for CASEC communal government positions and 2,514 candidates for local ASEC assembly roles.

Electoral Delays And Security Challenges

Haiti has not held new elections since 2016 and has not had a new president since Jovenel Moïse was killed in July 2021. The late president had postponed the scheduled 2019 elections and ruled by decree until his death, which subsequently led to violent gangs overrunning much of Port-au-Prince and other large swathes of the country.

The ongoing wave of gang violence has repeatedly thwarted efforts to hold new elections in recent years. Despite these security challenges, electoral authorities originally aimed to finally hold new elections on July 18, 2027, signaling a determination to restore democratic processes despite the volatile environment.

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Next Steps And Judicial Context

The CEP is expected to review all registered candidacies over the coming weeks and will present a finalized list of approved candidates during January 2027. In a recent statement, the CEP urged all parties, coalitions, and candidates to strictly adhere to deadlines and complete all required administrative formalities within the specified timeframes.

Martine Moïse's entry into the race also carries complex personal history. She suffered serious gunshot wounds during the night her husband was killed and was transferred to receive medical attention. Although she was among dozens indicted for the murder, the indictment against her was dismissed, while 18 individuals suspected of involvement were extradited to the United States.

Following the dismissal, Martine Moïse posted on social media, stating that 64 months after the assassination, truths are emerging from the federal court in Miami. She concluded by asserting that Haiti will rise again because politics needs to be done differently, framing her candidacy as a path toward national renewal.