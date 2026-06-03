Martina Navratilova Challenges Billie Jean King on Trans Athlete Debate

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is challenging fellow legend Billie Jean King on her stance regarding transgender athletes. Navratilova opposes the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports, while King has long been a vocal advocate for trans athletes competing in sports.

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova is challenging a fellow legend of the court on her stance regarding transgender athletes. The two have clashed over the issue for years, with Navratilova opposing the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports .

Billie Jean King, meanwhile, has long been a vocal advocate for trans athletes competing in sports and once called a broad ban against trans competitors a nightmare. In 2020, King put a finer point on her position: 'I'm proud to support all transgender athletes who simply want the access and opportunity to compete in the sport they love.

' Now Navratilova is accusing King of hypocrisy over her past comments on the issue. In an interview with a right-wing sports outlet, Navratilova said King's position doesn't square with the physiological differences between the two sexes. She thinks King believes that trans athletes play fair and square, meaning males identify as women, take all the hormones and do everything, like Renée Richards did 50 years ago. And that it's just nice to include everybody.

Navratilova says King expressed a desire to discuss the issue with her, but it hasn't happened. However, Navratilova believes that inclusion can only go so far. She offered up a hypothetical scenario where a high school boys basketball team accepted ten boys from a tryout and rejected five other boys. If those five rejected boys then tried out for - and made - the girls team, then five other girls would lose their spots.

That's not equality, she said. That's a total takeover. The solution is obvious, she told the outlet. No male bodies in women's sports and no male bodies in women's sex-based spaces for many different reasons, not the least of which is women's rights to safety, dignity and fairness and privacy.

Navratilova added that private conversations she's held with King have led to frustration. Billie Jean has repeatedly told me over the last four or five years that she would love to talk to me about it, that she defers to me because I know a lot more about it than she does, Navratilova said.

However, those conversations never materialized - leading Navratilova to believe King has never heard the other side of the debate. Without talking to me really and listening to what my points were, she just went her way and put out the statement by her and the Women's Sports Foundation about inclusion and all this stuff, Navratilova said. She added, Please get Billie Jean on record.

I'd like to know how she explains it because she hasn't been able to explain it to me





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