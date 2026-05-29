Martina McBride Withdraws from Trump-Linked Fourth of July Event Over Nonpartisan Concerns

Country singer Martina McBride announced her withdrawal from a free concert series on the National Mall, part of America's 250th birthday celebrations, after discovering the event's political affiliations. The event, organized by Freedom 250-a White House‑affiliated group led by a Trump-appointed CEO-was marketed as nonpartisan. McBride cited misleading information and a desire to avoid aligning with any single political party. Her decision drew criticism from Trump supporters, while former Trump official Richard Grenell defended the event on social media.

was announced on Wednesday, set to take place on the National Mall between June 25 to July 10, as part of the extended celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.

The line-up for the run of free gigs included McBride, rappers Young MC, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice, soul band The Commodores, dance act C+C Music Factory, Poison frontman Bret Michaels, pop duo Milli Vanilli and funk act Morris Day and The Time.social media that she was “presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading. ” Martina McBride performs onstage during The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute To Anne Murray at Grand Ole Opry House on Oct. 27, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

McBride then said after the State Fair was announced, “things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening. ” The event is organized by Freedom 250, the White House-affiliated organization planning a string of events in to mark the nation’s anniversary, led by Trump-appointed CEO Keith Krach.on Thursday, stating, “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party.

We support the betterment of all Americans. ” As one of the event’s biggest stars, McBride has infuriated Trump loyalists with her decision to leave the show. They attacked the singer on social media, even though her message did not mention the president by name. Grenell is no stranger to musical acts wishing to escape the political stench around Trump.

He was interim president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, until Trump closed the failing venue for renovations in March. Finding a post claiming the string of MAGA-related cancellations from the State Fair was “sad,” a triggered Grenell shared it, “The Intolerance is coming from your side. Why can’t you people be around people that disagree with you politically?

”Richard Grenell attends the Conservative Political Action Conference USA 2026 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, in Grapevine, Texas, U.S. March 27, 2026. , “Since you are clearing the air, how about explaining why you performed at the White House during the Obama regime? Or during Bill Clinton’s scandalous presidency?

” One conservative posted on X that McBride was “another hypocritical fraud” for saying yes to Obama and no to Trump, while one called herwhile McBride “thinks it’s too controversial” to perform at the state fair, “I’m sure she will be singing at a James Talarico LGBTQI rally in the near future. ” One social media user even compared McBride to the Dixie Chicks, who had conservative members of the country community turn on them after singersaid she was ashamed to be from the same state as former President George W. Bush, days before the Iraq war started.

“Here I was excited and planning on taking a day off so my whole family could all go to the Mall and see Martina McBride and have some patriotic fun, and now I hope she just gets Dixie Chick’d,” a Republican Podcast host Caleb Parke was one of many who referenced McBride’s 1994 hit “Independence Day,” despite the song’s actual meaning. “Independence Day” was also used by conservative host Sean Hannity as the opening music for his radio show from shortly after the 9/11 attacks until 2014.

However, the song, written by Gretchen Peters, actually tells the story of an 8-year-old girl trapped in a domestic violence situation, before her mother burns down their house on July 4 to escape an abusive husband, making it her personal independence day. It has nothing to do with the nation’s anniversary.

“When your song is assigned an entire set of cultural values based on a false premise it starts to feel tainted,” Martina McBride onstage at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. McBride had “lost us as fans,” and said her career “will pretty much end” because of the amount of “MAGA country music fans. ”





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Martina Mcbride Freedom 250 National Mall Fourth Of July Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Great American State Fair to Feature Martina McBride Flo Rida and Iconic Legends on National MallFreedom 250 unveiled a star‑studded lineup for the Great American State Fair, a sixteen‑day celebration of the United States' 250th birthday on the National Mall, highlighting performances by Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, The Commodores, Bret Michaels and many others alongside immersive exhibits and patriotic tributes.

Read more »

Martina McBride Drops Out of Trump's 'Misleading' Freedom 250 ConcertThe singer joined a wave of artists who have backed out of the event organized by Keith Krach, a Trump appointee.

Read more »

Martina McBride Latest To Drop Out Of Trump's Freedom 250As the United States of America inches toward its 250th birthday, Martina McBride is taking a stand against the country's current administration.

Read more »

Martina McBride Withdraws from Great American State Fair Over Event MisrepresentationCountry singer Martina McBride has canceled her performance at the Great American State Fair, stating the event was misrepresented as nonpartisan. The artist, known for her advocacy through music, expressed regret to fans and received both support and criticism for her decision.

Read more »