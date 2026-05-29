Country singer Martina McBride has canceled her performance at the Great American State Fair, stating the event was misrepresented as nonpartisan. The artist, known for her advocacy through music, expressed regret to fans and received both support and criticism for her decision.

Country music star Martina McBride announced her withdrawal from the Great American State Fair scheduled for June 25, citing misrepresentation of the event's nonpartisan nature.

In her statement, McBride, 59, explained that she had been led to believe the event was a celebration of all 50 states, intended to bring people together through music in a manner similar to state fairs she had performed at throughout her career. However, she noted that as details evolved, it became apparent the event was not as described, prompting her decision to step back.

She apologized to fans who felt betrayed and emphasized her lifelong commitment to singing songs about real issues and being a voice for those who felt unheard. McBride highlighted her pride in the song "Independence Day" as a career-defining piece that reflects her dedication to meaningful music. Her social media post, which included a supportive comment from an unidentified user, showed rapid backing from fellow artists like Jason Isbell and Ashley McBryde, who praised her choice.

Despite the support, some followers criticized her decision, claiming it contributed to national division and that she missed an opportunity to bridge divides. The Great American State Fair, a 16-day event running from June 25 to July 10 in Washington, D.C. , features various attractions including a Ferris wheel, carousel, and rodeo events, alongside special guests and performers.

The event's promotional material had listed McBride, but a clarification note stated that any performers under the name 'Milli Vanilli' are tribute bands unaffiliated with the original group. The news also briefly mentioned unrelated reports about former NHL player Claude Lemieux being found dead by his son in a furniture store warehouse, though this appears to be a separate story potentially mixed in the source text.

Overall, McBride's withdrawal underscores ongoing tensions in the entertainment industry regarding political affiliations and public perception, with artists often facing backlash regardless of their choices





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