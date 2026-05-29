Martina McBride, Morris Day among wave of cancellations at Trump-linked Freedom 250 concerts

Freedom 250, which Trump launched late last year, describes itself as a 'national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation's 250th birthday.'

HILLEL ITALIE"The Great American State Fair" is a series of concerts, exhibits, tributes and other programs scheduled to take place June 25 to July 10 on Washington's National Mall.

It was organized by Freedom 250, which is billed as a nonpartisan organization but was launched last year by President Donald Trump and is headed by a Trump State Department appointee from his first term, the businessman-philanthropist Keith Krach. On Wednesday, Freedom 250 announced that Bret Michaels, the Commodores and Martina McBride would be among the musical performers, some of whom were slated for an "I Love the '90s" show on June 26.

But by late Thursday, Michaels, the Commodores and McBride had dropped out, as did Morris Day and Young MC. Michaels and others have said that they were misled about the theme of the shows or were otherwise wary of being caught up in a political fight. In an Instagram post, Michaels wrote that he had thought his show would be a chance to "honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life.

" But he concluded that the event had "evolved into something much more divisive" and referred to "threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. " McBride also issued an Instagram statement, saying she had been "presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading.

" Young MC expressed similar sentiments in an Instagram post, while the Commodores released a brief statement saying they chose "not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. "As of Friday morning, performers still expected to appear include Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, the Grammy-winning duo from the late 1980s-early 1990s who were discredited after reports that Morvan and fellow front man Rob Pilatus did not sing on the records and lip-synced on stage.

. Morvan told the AP in an emailed statement that he was "here to entertain and unite people, not divide them.

"A representative for Vanilla Ice told the AP in an email that the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper was "proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary! " "Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA's Birthday and our Freedom! " the representative said. What Freedom 250 organizers have said Freedom 250 organizers have yet to respond to AP requests for comment.

Freedom 250 spokeswoman Rachel Reisner told The New York Times in a statement that "Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans.

"Trump, a Republican, has some prominent supporters in the entertainment industry, including Sylvester Stallone and Nicki Minaj, but many more have shunned him. Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro,Billie Eilish and Bruce Springsteen are among those who have endorsed Democrats and/or condemned Trump, while Elton John, Kenny Loggins and others have objected to their music being used for Trump rallies or Trump videos.

After the president ousted the leadership last year at the Kennedy Center and had his own name placed on the building's facade, numerous artists, including Bela Fleck, Renée Fleming and Issa Rae, called off scheduled appearances.





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