Martina McBride Drops Out of Freedom 250 Concert Series: “Turned Out to Be Misleading”

The country singer was scheduled to perform at the Donald Trump-affiliated event this summer.

is the latest act to drop out of the Donald Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 concert series for The Great American State Fair this summer, saying that it “turned out to be misleading.

” The country singer-songwriter took to her Instagram on Thursday, telling fans that she initially accepted the opportunity thinking it was a nonpartisan event.

“I would like to talk to you and clear the air,” she wrote. “I will not be performing at the Great American State Fair on June 25th. I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading. I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states.

In my mind I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that onlycan. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special. Sounds fun, right? Wholesome even.

Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening. ”Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Babydoll Dress Critiques: "It Shows How We Normalize Pedophilia in Culture" McBride continued, “I’ve spent my entire career singing songs about real people with real issues. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one.

It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you, that is not the case. I appreciate every single fan who has reached out. I hope to get back to the DC area very soon.

”, Morris Day and the Commodores also pulled out. Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco also questioned their inclusion on the list, previously saying that no member of the group had been consulted about a performance. The Great American State Fair, a 16-day event running from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, was organized by the president’s organization Freedom 250.

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