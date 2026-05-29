Martina McBride Becomes Fourth Performer to Withdraw From D.C. Concert Series as Backlash to Trump-Backed ‘Freedom 250’ Grows

Martina McBride became the fourth act to drop out of the controversial Freedom 250 concert series planned for D.C., a day after they were announced.

” concerts on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , posting on her social accounts Thursday night that she was dropping out of her planned show after learning that it carried far more political baggage than she’d realized.

McBride is one of four artists who’ve dropped out of the concert series in the less than two days since it was announced, the others being, who publicly pulled out Thursday afternoon. Kino Lorber Acquires North American Rights to Mark Cousins’ ‘The Story of Documentary Film’ Although the language on the Freedom 250 website says all of the patriotic events planned for D.C. are nonpartisan, artists announced as participating in the concerts have been hit with a wave of backlash from fans who believe the shows will be partisan, if not MAGA-leaning, due to being produced by an organization founded by“I would like to talk to you and clear the air,” McBride wrote in her post.

“I will not be performing at the Great American State Fair on June 25th. I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading. I asked lots of questions and was assured that this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states.

In my mind I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special. Sounds fun, right? Wholesome, even.

Yesterday, things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening. ” McBride continued, “I’ve spent my entire career singing songs about real people with real voices. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one. It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs.

I assure you, that is not the case. I appreciate every single fan who has reached out. I hope to get back to the D.C. area very soon. ”On her Instagram page, there were immediate reactions from some fellow artists, some of them consisting of a single supportive word.

“Amen,” wrote Ashley McBryde. “WHEW,” responded Jason Isbell. Wrote Sheryl Crow: “Martina, you are a beautiful artist, mother, citizen, American. You have always been exactly as you are in this moment… authentic and real.

So moved by you and proud to know you. ” With McBride being the fourth to exit, the list of artists participating has seriously dwindled. The only one so far to have a representative state that they definitely plan to proceed with their show is Vanilla Ice, whose manager told Rolling Stone in a statement, “Vanilla Ice is contracted and will perform at the Great American Fair at the National Mall on Friday, June 26.

He is proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary! Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA’s Birthday and our Freedom! ”With four artists having announced their exits, those remaining on the bill, besides the enthusiastic Vanilla Ice and the wavering C&C Music Factory, are Flo Rida and Poison’s Bret Michaels, neither of whom has spoken up as of this writing.

McBride might have seemed like one of the least likely artists to drop out, given that much of the country fan base is conservative and would lean in favor of any singer supporting a Trump initiative. Indeed, some of the initial comments on McBride’s socials indicates she has disappointed or upset some of her Trump-supporting fans.

However, a country artist doing a gig that is seen as supportive of the president is hardly without danger, as Carrie Underwood has found out from negative comments she continues to get online for having sung at the president’s second inauguration, which she insisted was nonpartisan. Olivia Ponton Expands Her Book Podcast to Feature Interviews With Friends, Fans and Celebs as Well as Authors — and She’s Leaning Into the Blonde Stereotype in a ‘Playful’ Way Tessa Thompson, Katie Aselton, Amy Baer and Raamla Mohamed Hunter Elected to WIF Board of Directors ‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Sets Allie and Dean as Central CoupleRobb Report





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