Martin Short, Steve Martin, and John Mulaney Host 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration'

Comedy legends Steve Martin, John Mulaney, and Martin Short hosted NBC's 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration,' poking fun at the show's history and their own comedic experiences. The special aired live on NBC and Peacock, celebrating 50 years of 'Saturday Night Live' with performances from many of the show's most famous cast members and hosts.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC 10 free wherever you are. The 'Please, Please, Please' singer then sang the song as a duet, before comedy legend Steve Martin took the stage to give a host's traditional monologue. 'Lorne told me I was doing the monologue ... on a friend’s boat down on the Gulf of Steve Martin ,' the 'Only Murders in the Building' star joked.

February 17, 2025 The 'Father of the Bride' star was then joined by John Mulaney who joked that the celebrity hosts were the most important part of the show. 'If I look around, I see some of the most difficult people I have ever worked with in my life,' Mulaney joked. Martin Short then took the stage, and was shortly after taken away by ICE officers for being a Canadian. The 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration' began airing live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET, and is featuring many of the show's most famous cast members and hosts. Martin Short chatted with Access Hollywood’s Emily Orozco on the red carpet ahead of 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special.





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snl 50 Anniversary Celebration Steve Martin John Mulaney Martin Short Saturday Night Live Comedy Legends NBC Peacock

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steve Martin, John Mulaney, and Martin Short Join 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration'The 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration' featured comedic performances by Steve Martin, John Mulaney, and Martin Short. Martin Short jokingly quipped about being taken away by ICE officers for being Canadian. The special aired live on NBC and Peacock.

Read more »

Miss Manners: This rude airplane passenger put ‘bark’ in ‘disembark’Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »

Miss Manners: Our friends think every little milestone should be celebrated like a small weddingAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »

Miss Manners: The trouble with chivalryAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »

Miss Manners: ‘Next time, please give up your seat to someone richer’Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »

Miss Manners: Do groomsmen have any actual wedding responsibilities?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »