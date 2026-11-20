Selena Gomez and Martin Short discuss the actor's wedding cake mishap on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing how he cut the dessert and their reaction.

Selena Gomez and Martin Short appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January to discuss a hilarious mishap that occurred at Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco. The actor revealed that he almost ruined the couple's wedding cake by accidentally slicing it when he mistakenly believed it was meant to be served immediately. Gomez joined Short on the show to share her perspective on the incident, adding that Short had insisted no one tell her about his error at the time.

Wedding Cake Mishap Details

Short explained that he thought each table had its own separate cake. He offered to cut a slice for his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve Martin, while preparing to leave the ceremony. After cutting into the cake multiple times, other guests warned him that it was the real thing and not meant to be sliced until an hour later in the evening. The cake was specifically designed as a small 'Just Married' dessert for the couple.

Also read Miss Manners: Is there a polite way to deal with a guest who brings a dessert no one likes?

Gomez recalled running over to confront Short when someone informed her that Marty had cut and eaten her cake. She described Short looking like a little dog with his tail between his legs as she approached him. Despite the initial shock, Gomez stated that she was grateful that he tried, noting that they would always have that memory together. She confirmed that she did not know what had happened until the day of the show.

Attempts to Fix the Error

Short admitted that he tried to fix the damage with a fork after realizing his mistake. He joked with Steve Martin and Paul Rudd, asking if they should just leave the venue. The actor suggested that they tell Gomez about the incident in a month or so, but Short has continued to joke about the error in subsequent appearances. He noted that he was not invited to Gomez's Friendsgiving party because she was afraid he would start destroying the desserts in advance.

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The couple exchanged vows at the Sea Crest Nursery, surrounded by approximately 170 of their family and friends. Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars, including Short, Martin, and Paul Rudd, were in attendance. The guest list also featured Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and Jennifer Stone, making it a star-studded event for the Thirty-four-year-old actress.

Public Reaction and Show Banter

During the interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel joked with the co-stars about the size of the cake, asking if it was just for the two of them or for all three. Gomez shared that she thought it would be very sweet to have just a small cake for the couple. The story highlights the close bond between Gomez and her fellow cast members, who continued to support her even after such a comical incident.

Gomez emphasized that she did not care about the cake at the time, as she was present at the wedding but unaware of the specific details. The conversation on Kimmel's show served as a lighthearted moment for the stars, allowing them to reflect on the wedding day with humor. Short's candid admission and Gomez's amused recollection have become a popular anecdote among fans of the Only Murders in the Building series.

Impact on Friendship and Future Events

The incident has become a defining story of Gomez's wedding, showcasing the fun and relaxed atmosphere among her friends and colleagues. Short's willingness to admit his mistake and joke about it reflects the camaraderie shared by the group. Gomez's gracious response to Short's error further underscores her positive outlook on the event.

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While the cake was temporarily compromised, the wedding proceeded without major issues. The presence of numerous celebrities added to the prestige of the occasion. Gomez and Blanco's union was celebrated by a wide circle of friends and family, with the cake story serving as a memorable highlight of the reception. The episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live featuring the two stars provided a final chapter to the wedding story, allowing the public to share in the joy and laughter.