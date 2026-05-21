Martin Short Filming Scenes for Upcoming Murder Mystery Show After Daughter's Death

Veteran actor Martin Short, who recently addressed his daughter's tragic death publicly for the first time, was seen on the set of 'Only Murders In The Building' in London alongside Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. The trio filmed scenes on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, ahead of the sixth season of the Hulu series.

Martin Short was seen on set of the upcoming season of Only Murders In The Building in London this week alongside his castmates Selena Gomez and Steve Martin .

The 76-year-old actor filmed scenes on the iconic Portobello Road in the Notting Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. It comes nearly three months after Short's daughter Katherine died at age 42 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The comedian donned a pair of navy trousers, a striped purple shirt underneath, and a patterned scarf.

Selena Gomez was chic in a pin-striped blazer, colorful shirt, and burgundy heels, while Steve Martin was spotted in dark navy trousers, light blue button up, and plaid suit jacket. For a final touch, Gomez opted for a tan trench coat. At one point, Sir Derek George Jacobi was also seen on set while making a cameo in the show. Only Murders In The Building first began airing in 2021 and received positive reception from fans and critics.

Short's appearance on set of the series comes three months after his daughter Katherine's tragic death at age 42 in February, with her death confirmed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Martin Short Only Murders In The Building Selena Gomez Steve Martin Katherine Self Inflicted Gunshot Wound Self Impaired Gunshot Wound Announcement Mental Health Casting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Return To Classic 44-Year-Old Fantasy Movie Officially Begins Filming Next YearIt's in time for a franchise milestone.

Read more »

Meryl Streep and Martin Short: Hollywood's low-profile couple enjoying their twilight years togetherMeryl Streep and Martin Short, two of Hollywood's most beloved actors, have been fueling dating rumors due to their low-profile relationship. While they have never officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances and fondness for each other have left no doubt. Streep, separated from her husband nearly a decade ago, has been a constant source of support for Short during challenging times.

Read more »

Miss Manners: Our neighbor asked us to watch his house while he was gone. Now he’s mad about how we did it.Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »

Miss Manners: When over-affectionate diners ruin your appetite and your fancy night outAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »