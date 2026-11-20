Martin Short accidentally cuts into Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding cake on The Tonight Show. Gomez reveals the actor's clumsy mistake and the couple's humorous reaction to the incident.

On Thursday night, November 19, Martin Short revealed a hilarious mishap from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding reception during a recent television appearance. The actor explained that he mistakenly believed a small dessert portion was intended for his individual section of fifteen people rather than the main wedding cake.

Accidental Cut During The Tonight Show Appearance

Short recounted the incident by describing the layout of the event, which included specific sections for guests. One section contained a particularly appetizing cake that the actor assumed was a personal serving. Without hesitation, he cut into the dessert twice, prompting people in his section to yell his name in horror when they realized the error.

Also read Miss Manners: Is there a polite way to deal with a guest who brings a dessert no one likes?

The iconic first slice of the wedding cake, which was traditionally reserved for the newlyweds, ended up being consumed by Gomez Emmy-winning costars instead. Short noted that he was entirely blameless in the story, despite the significant blunder. He recalled turning to Paul Rudd immediately after the cut and asking if they should leave the venue.

Gomez Reacts To The Cake Incident With Humor

Gomez shared her side of the story, noting that Short was adamant about no one telling her about his mistake. She remained clueless until a guest whispered the news to her in her ear. Despite the shock, she maintained her composure and located the actor to confront him about the missing cake.

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She teased that Short looked like a little dog with his tail between his legs during the confrontation. Gomez recalled saying, I heard you ate my cake, while Short joked that the decision might have been influenced by alcohol. Gomez also pointed out the visible teeth marks from the fork where Short had tried to salvage the moment.

Guest Count And Wedding Cake Plans Clarified

Short wagered that the reception had more than ten less than a thousand guests, highlighting the scale of the event. Gomez clarified that the couple had actually planned to serve a small Just married cake exclusively for them and Blanco. They did not intend to provide a slice for every single guest at the wedding.

The singer expressed gratitude for Short trying to eat her cake, stating that they would always have that memory together. She emphasized that she would never forget the incident, viewing it as a unique and funny part of their wedding day. The segment concluded with a picture of the wounded cake displayed on screen for the audience.

Only Murders In London Season Updates

The conversation also touched on the new season of Only Murders in London, where the podcast gang heads to England. The cast includes new members such as Olivia Colman, David Tennant, and Nicola Coughlan. The show continues to attract attention for its unique true-crime solving premise and ensemble cast.

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Gomez recently spent time with Demi Lovato at a Rare Beauty-hosted event, showcasing her continued activity in the entertainment industry. The actress and singer remains a central figure in both music and television, often sharing light-hearted moments with her peers.

Short and Gomez reflected on the cake debacle with amusement, highlighting the camaraderie between the two stars. The incident has become a memorable anecdote for fans of both the actor and the singer. Their willingness to share such personal and funny stories adds to their public appeal.

TheTonight Show segment provided a platform for these stories, engaging viewers with behind-the-scenes gossip and celebrity interactions. The combination of humor and personal anecdotes creates a compelling viewing experience for the audience.