Martin Sheen and Alexis Bledel join the cast of Raising Cole, a sports drama based on the true story of Cole Pittman. Directed by Jared L. Christopher, the film features a stellar ensemble cast and executive producers including Colt McCoy.

Production has officially concluded on the upcoming sports drama titled Raising Cole, which has secured high-profile additions to its ensemble cast. The film, centered on the true story of Cole Pittman, has welcomed Academy Award nominee Martin Sheen and former Gilmore Girls actress Alexis Bledel into key roles. This announcement confirms the significant star power backing the project, which aims to honor the life of the late University of Texas defensive lineman.

Production Details and Filming Locations

The production recently wrapped a rigorous twenty-three day shooting schedule across Central Texas locations. Key filming sites included the historic Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, providing an authentic backdrop for the narrative. Director Jared L. Christopher, known for Texas 6 and A Cowboy in London, wrote and directed the project, overseeing the integration of the new cast members into the existing ensemble.

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The film is backed by Santa Rita Film Co. and Crowbar Media, with producers Paul Merryman, Houston Hill, and Chris Keffer steering the final stages of post-production. Executive producers on the project include former Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy, alongside Jim Saxton, Jim Bob Evans, Bill Paxton, Byron Campbell, Scott Bigham, Adam Mirels, Robbie Mirels, Tyler Gould, Ty Roberts, and Greg McCabe.

Core Narrative of the Pittman Family

Raising Cole chronicles the real-life story of Cole Pittman, who tragically passed away at the age of twenty-one following a highway crash in 2001. The narrative focuses on how parents Marc Pittman and wife Judy raised Cole during his formative years before his untimely death. The plot also gives significant attention to his younger brother, Chase Pittman, exploring the family dynamics and resilience in the face of adversity.

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The story draws from the genuine experiences of the Pittman family, aiming to provide an emotional and accurate portrayal of their journey. By focusing on the parental perspective and the sibling relationship, the film seeks to humanize the statistics often associated with tragic sports career endings. The script, crafted by Christopher, weaves together these personal elements with the broader context of collegiate athletics.

Ensemble Cast and Supporting Roles

Alongside Sheen and Bledel, the film features Clive Standen, Tate Donovan, Jake Bakirdan, and Johnny Backus in supporting roles. Standen is best known for his television roles in Vikings and Taken, while Donovan credits include Hercules, Nancy Drew, and the sitcom Friends. Bakirdan recently appeared in the romantic comedy One Night Only, and Backus has been seen in the television series Union Square.

Director Christopher expressed his pride in the contributions of the entire cast and crew throughout the production. He stated that he looked forward to sharing the remarkable accomplishments of the team with audiences soon. The diversity of the ensemble brings a mix of television and film experience to the screen, enhancing the authenticity of the characters portrayed.

Future Release and Audience Impact

With principal photography complete, the film moves into the editing phase ahead of its scheduled release. The involvement of Colt McCoy and other executive producers with ties to the University of Texas adds a layer of credibility and insider perspective to the production. The film is expected to resonate with fans of sports dramas and true story adaptations.

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As one of the few projects to tackle the specific tragedy of Cole Pittman, Raising Cole aims to fill a gap in mainstream sports cinema. The combination of high-profile acting talent and a deeply personal story positions the film as a significant entry in the genre. Audiences will soon have the opportunity to witness the dedication of the cast and crew in bringing this true story to the big screen.