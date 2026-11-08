Martin Scorsese Reveals Derry Girls as New Favorite TV Show Alongside Curb Your Enthusiasm and Chappelle's Show

Director Martin Scorsese favors comedy over drama on television. Discover why Curb Your Enthusiasm and Chappelle's Show captivate him while The Sopranos does not.

Film director Martin Scorsese has expanded his rare list of favorite television shows to include the comedy series Derry Girls. This announcement adds a new entry to a select group of programs that have successfully captured the attention of a filmmaker known for preferring cinema over episodic content. The revelation provides fresh insight into the director's evolving taste in long-form storytelling.

Scorsese disclosed the new addition during a recent on-stage Q&A session where he was asked about his current viewing habits. He stated clearly that he watched Derry Girls the other night and found it highly appealing. This comment highlights a specific connection to the show's setting, which revolves around students at an all-girls Catholic school in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

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The appeal of Derry Girls stems from its focus on Catholic school life, a theme that resonates deeply with Scorsese's lifelong devotion to the Catholic faith. Although the director is not Irish and did not grow up during the political conflict depicted in the series, he has explored themes of Catholicism and guilt throughout his extensive filmography. Shows like Mean Streets and Silence have long examined the intersection of faith and morality, making the cultural backdrop of Derry Girls particularly relevant to his personal history.

The character of Sister Michael, played by Siobhán McSweeney, stands out as a favorite among the series' cast. She is portrayed as grumpy and mean, traits that many who grew up dealing with real nuns will recognize. Her droll and dry-witted nature provides a humorous yet grounded perspective on the religious and political tensions surrounding the students. Scorsese's appreciation for this character underscores his ability to connect with nuanced portrayals of religious authority figures.

Curb Your Enthusiasm remains the cornerstone of Scorsese's television appreciation and the primary catalyst for his interest in episodic formats. He has frequently cited the show as the key series that demonstrated what could be achieved in television. The program's reinvention of the sitcom format through a vérité-style single-camera approach, awkward silence instead of laugh tracks, and improvisational dialogue opened his eyes to the medium's potential.

This realization directly influenced Scorsese's decision to produce Boardwalk Empire, his venture into Prohibition-era drama. The success of Curb Your Enthusiasm showed him that creators could do something truly special in the episodic format without traditional constraints. Scorsese even appeared as a guest star in the third season, playing himself directing a gangster movie scene, which highlighted the comedic dynamic between him and Larry David.

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Chappelle's Show holds another significant place in Scorsese's viewing preferences. The director has publicly expressed his fandom of the sketch comedy series, with Dave Chappelle recounting an encounter where Scorsese mentioned his favorite sketch was The Playa Haters Ball. This selection demonstrates Scorsese's admiration for the show's inventiveness and consistency in examining race relations in America during the Bush era.

The combination of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Chappelle's Show, and Derry Girls reveals a distinct pattern in Scorsese's media consumption. All three programs are lighthearted comedies that prioritize creative freedom and improvisation. This preference stands in stark contrast to the dark, gritty, and violent character studies that define most of his feature films.

Scorsese's reluctance to watch television is well documented. He grew up in cinemas, avoiding asthma attacks by watching all-day movie marathons while his friends played sports. He has never been swayed by television to replace cinema, nor by streaming services or superhero franchises. His appreciation for these specific shows is an exception rather than the rule in his broader media landscape.

His selection of these comedy series highlights his respect for different forms of storytelling and creative risk-taking. While his professional output remains anchored in dramatic gravity, his personal viewing habits celebrate humor and innovation. This duality underscores his versatility as an artist who values authenticity across different genres and mediums.

The inclusion of Derry Girls suggests that Scorsese continues to find value in episodic television when it aligns with his personal interests. The show's exploration of religious and political themes through a comedic lens offers a unique perspective that complements his cinematic work. This ongoing engagement with television, however limited, shows a willingness to explore new narratives outside his usual domain.

His favorite shows share a common thread of blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Curb Your Enthusiasm casts actors as exaggerated versions of themselves, while Chappelle's Show uses satire to reflect real-world issues. Derry Girls similarly grounds its comedy in the specific historical and cultural context of its characters' lives. This approach allows for a deeper connection with the audience and the creator alike.

Scorsese's impact on the television industry is undeniable, even if he does not watch many shows. His production of Boardwalk Empire paved the way for other directors to explore the medium. His public endorsements of shows like Curb and Chappelle have helped legitimize television as a serious artistic format. His continued engagement with new series keeps his influence relevant in the evolving media landscape.

The contrast between his dark films and light TV preferences remains a defining characteristic of his public persona. While Goodfellas and The Godfather influence dramatic prestige TV, Scorsese finds joy in the silly and the silly. This divergence highlights his ability to separate his professional obligations from his personal enjoyment. It also shows a humility in acknowledging the merits of formats he once dismissed.

As the television landscape continues to evolve, Scorsese's selective viewing habits serve as a guide for discerning audiences. His recommendations carry weight due to his decades of experience in filmmaking. The fact that he chooses comedies over dramas suggests that he values creativity and spontaneity above all else. These qualities are essential to both his cinematic vision and his television preferences.

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The future of Scorsese's television involvement remains uncertain. He has expressed no immediate plans to produce another series after Boardwalk Empire. However, his ongoing appreciation for shows like Derry Girls indicates that he will continue to engage with the medium as a viewer. His unique perspective offers a valuable counterpoint to the often serious tone of mainstream television discourse.

His love for these specific shows reflects a broader appreciation for the art of storytelling in any format. Whether through the improvisation of Curb, the satire of Chappelle, or the historical comedy of Derry Girls, Scorsese finds inspiration in the human experience. This connection to everyday humor and struggle bridges the gap between his cinematic world and the television screen.

The recognition of Derry Girls as a favorite adds a new layer to his media profile. It shows that his tastes are not static but continue to evolve with new content. This openness to new experiences, even at an advanced age, is a testament to his enduring passion for art. It also reinforces his status as a cultural observer who pays attention to both high and low culture.

His influence on the industry extends beyond his films and television productions. By publicly endorsing specific shows, he helps spotlight creators who might otherwise go unnoticed. His support for Chappelle's Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm has helped cement their places in television history. His current interest in Derry Girls may do the same for the Northern Irish series.

The intersection of his Catholic faith and his love for comedy is a recurring theme in his media consumption. Derry Girls explores the absurdity of religious authority in a way that is both funny and poignant. This balance aligns with Scorsese's own cinematic approach to faith and morality. It shows a sophistication in his understanding of how humor can address serious topics.

His selective viewing habits also serve as a filter for the vast amount of content available today. In an era of endless streaming options, Scorsese's choices stand out for their specificity. He does not watch television for its own sake but for the creative opportunities it presents. This intentionality makes his endorsements particularly meaningful to audiences and creators alike.

The legacy of his television preferences will likely be one of validation for comedians and writers. By aligning himself with shows that prioritize improvisation and satire, he lends his significant cultural capital to these formats. This support helps elevate the status of comedy within the broader artistic community. It also encourages other filmmakers to look beyond traditional drama.

Scorsese's engagement with Derry Girls and his continued admiration for Curb and Chappelle show a nuanced relationship with television. He is not a casual viewer but a critical one who values specific artistic merits. His ability to find joy in the silly and the real reflects a deep understanding of human nature. This understanding is at the heart of both his best films and his favorite TV shows.

As he continues to watch and reflect on new content, Scorsese remains a vital voice in the cultural conversation. His recommendations are sought after by fans and critics alike. The addition of Derry Girls to his list of favorites is a timely reminder of the enduring power of well-crafted comedy. It also highlights the director's ongoing journey as an audience member and artist.