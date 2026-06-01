Martin Scorsese's Next Film and Streaming News: 'What Happens at Night' and Removal of 'Raging Bull'

Renowned director Martin Scorsese, at 83, continues his prolific career with a new Apple TV+ project 'What Happens at Night' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, set for 2027. Meanwhile, his classic 'Raging Bull' has been removed from free streaming on Plex.

In 2023, iconic director Martin Scorsese proved that age is just a number by delivering yet another masterclass in filmmaking with the historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon.

A sweeping, visually stunning adaptation set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film starred the likes of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, two frequent collaborators of Scorsese's. Killers of the Flower Moon earned universal acclaim, including ten Academy Award nominations, although it would eventually miss out in every category. At age 83, Scorsese isn't going to slow down anytime soon.

Back partnered with DiCaprio, Scorsese is reteaming with Apple TV for his latest project, What Happens at Night, adapted from Peter Cameron's novel of the same name. Of course, he has assembled a star-studded cast, with even the most famous of names desperate to work with Hollywood's greatest director. The movie stars DiCaprio alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris, and Welker White, with its release expected sometime in 2027.

To fill the time, there are, of course, many of Scorsese's best movies available on streaming. However, one of his very best is about to lose its place on a free streamer. The 1980 sports drama Raging Bull, which stars the aforementioned De Niro as middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta, was yet another huge hit for Scorsese. The film earned an impressive eight Academy Award nominations and won two, including a prize for De Niro as Best Actor.

Also featuring Joe Pesci and Cathy Moriarty in Oscar-nominated supporting roles, Raging Bull is one of the best movies in Scorsese's catalog. However, as of today, it's no longer available on the free streamer Plex





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