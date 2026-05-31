Martin Scorsese's New Crime Movie: A Story of the Hawaiian Crime Syndicate

Martin Scorsese is working on a crime movie about the Hawaiian crime syndicate that operated in the 1960s and 70s. The movie will be based on the life of Wilford 'Nappy' Pulawa, a notorious crime boss who led the largest organized crime syndicate on the Hawaiian Islands, known as The Company.

Martin Scorsese is working on a crime movie about the Hawaiian crime syndicate that operated in the 1960s and 70s. The movie will be based on the life of Wilford 'Nappy' Pulawa , a notorious crime boss who led the largest organized crime syndicate on the Hawaiian Islands, known as The Company .

The script is currently undergoing rewrites, with writer Nick Bilton expected to turn in a major revision. If Disney greenlights the movie, it will be fast-tracked, with Bilton also attached as a producer. Scorsese has expressed his excitement about the project, calling it the last great American mob story that hasn't been told yet. The movie's plot will focus on Pulawa's battle against triads and the U.S. military to gain control, a tumultuous time in Hawaiian history.

A release date for the movie has not yet been set, but Scorsese is also working on another thriller titled What Happens at Night, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The directors of Avengers: Doomsday have revealed an image related to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and A Minecraft Movie 2 has received a new title.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up for a new Disney+ TV show, and Peacock is updating its catalog with a 2013 black comedy starring Dwayne Johnson. Two more actors have joined the cast of Scorsese's new movie, which may also be titled Midnight. Hulu is expanding its movie library with the addition of a popular crime thriller starring Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The first look at Scorsese's new movie, What Happens at Night, has been unveiled, and it stars DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence





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Martin Scorsese Hawaiian Crime Syndicate Wilford 'Nappy' Pulawa The Company What Happens At Night

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