Martin Scorsese's 'Cape Fear' Gets TV Remake from Apple TV and Nick Antosca

The classic horror-thriller Cape Fear, originally directed by Martin Scorsese in a 1991 remake, is being adapted into a limited series by Apple TV in association with Nick Antosca. The new version updates the story with the protagonists as a married couple of attorneys who have two children, intensifying the personal stakes when a convicted criminal they helped imprison is released. This marks the first television adaptation of the Cape Fear franchise, which began with a 1962 film and was based on the novel The Executioner. The original 1991 film was a major commercial and critical success, grossing over $180 million worldwide on a $35 million budget and earning a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Martin Scorsese has built his reputation in Hollywood through sheer hard work. Regarded as one of the best directors of all time, the Goodfellas helmer has an extensive filmography largely dominated by hits.

His career has spanned decades, with each new one bringing an instant hit even as Hollywood struggles to turn a profit on most movies. Scorsese is eighty-three years old, but he is not stopping yet. He has over half a dozen projects on the horizon that he is set to direct.

Additionally, he has amassed many credits as a producer or executive producer. Scorsese is at a point where his old work is now being remade, and his hit horror-thriller, which grossed more than five times its budget, is getting a fresh creative spin. Released thirty years ago, the film was considered a commercial success after it grossed over $180 million worldwide on a $35 million budget.

The crime thriller was also a critical success, currently boasting an even 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes for critics and viewers. Now, Apple TV, in association with Nick Antosca, is remaking the film for television. This makes it the third title of the same name, but the first ever TV show. Titled Cape Fear, the limited series is inspired by events in Scorsese and Steven Spielberg's 1991 remake of the 1962 film, which was based on the novel "The Executioner.

" The TV series makes some changes in the story by making the main couple both attorneys. And instead of a daughter like in the film, the couple has two children. Fear descends on the family when a notorious killer, whom the couple had put behind bars years ago, is released, and he sets his sights on making them pay.

Having the husband and wife entangled in the case makes for an even more personal vengeance mission, and with two children, that's even more horror





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Martin Scorsese Cape Fear Apple TV Nick Antosca TV Remake Limited Series

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