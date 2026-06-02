Martin Scorsese Embraces AI Image Generation for Pre-Production

Martin Scorsese collaborates with Black Forest Labs to use FLUX.2 AI model for concept art and storyboarding, aiming to streamline pre-production.

Martin Scorsese , the legendary filmmaker behind classics like Goodfellas and The Irishman, has announced a partnership with Black Forest Labs to integrate their FLUX.2 AI image generation model into his pre-production workflow.

The collaboration, first reported by The New York Times, aims to streamline the creation of concept art and storyboards, traditionally time-consuming and costly stages of filmmaking. In a video released by Black Forest Labs, Scorsese is shown working through a storyboarding session, describing a scene that is instantly generated using the FLUX.2 model. This tool allows directors to visualize scenes more quickly and share them with their creative teams, including production designers, art directors, and cinematographers.

Scorsese emphasized that time is money in pre-production, and this AI tool enables faster iteration without sacrificing quality or artistic vision. While Scorsese did not disclose which upcoming project will first benefit from this technology, he has several films in development, including a long-awaited Jesus project and a Grateful Dead biopic. The filmmaker has always been open to technological evolution in cinema, noting that film is a young medium and must embrace innovation to deepen audience experiences.

Black Forest Labs, a research-driven generative AI company based in Germany, rose to prominence with its FLUX image generation model, which has been praised for its high fidelity and creative flexibility. CEO Robin Rombach expressed excitement about partnering with Scorsese, calling it a strong proof of their technology's practical value. The FLUX.2 model, an updated version of the original, is designed for professional use in creative industries, offering fine control over generated images and integration into existing software pipelines.

Unlike many consumer-level AI tools, FLUX.2 prioritizes consistency and output quality, making it suitable for tasks like storyboarding, where visual coherence across frames is crucial. Black Forest Labs positions this as a tool to augment human creativity rather than replace it, allowing artists to focus on higher-level storytelling while AI handles repetitive visualization tasks. The adoption of AI in Hollywood has been a contentious topic, with concerns about job displacement and ethical implications.

However, Scorsese's endorsement may signal a shift among A-list directors toward embracing these technologies. He argued that AI can enhance the collaborative process by providing a common visual language early in production. This could reduce miscommunication between directors, production designers, and set builders, potentially saving millions in reshoot costs.

While some purists worry about homogenization of visual style, proponents note that AI tools are only as good as the prompts they receive, placing creative control firmly in the hands of filmmakers. Scorsese, known for his meticulous attention to detail, is unlikely to outsource creative decisions but rather use AI to explore possibilities faster.

The long-term impact on the film industry remains to be seen, but this partnership marks a significant step in the integration of generative AI into mainstream filmmaking workflows





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Martin Scorsese AI Image Generation FLUX.2 Black Forest Labs Pre-Production

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Scorsese's 'Cape Fear' Gets TV Remake from Apple TV and Nick AntoscaThe classic horror-thriller Cape Fear, originally directed by Martin Scorsese in a 1991 remake, is being adapted into a limited series by Apple TV in association with Nick Antosca. The new version updates the story with the protagonists as a married couple of attorneys who have two children, intensifying the personal stakes when a convicted criminal they helped imprison is released. This marks the first television adaptation of the Cape Fear franchise, which began with a 1962 film and was based on the novel The Executioner. The original 1991 film was a major commercial and critical success, grossing over $180 million worldwide on a $35 million budget and earning a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Read more »

Martin Scorsese's New Crime Movie: A Story of the Hawaiian Crime SyndicateMartin Scorsese is working on a crime movie about the Hawaiian crime syndicate that operated in the 1960s and 70s. The movie will be based on the life of Wilford 'Nappy' Pulawa, a notorious crime boss who led the largest organized crime syndicate on the Hawaiian Islands, known as The Company.

Read more »

Miss Manners: Is it ever appropriate to applaud at sad or solemn events?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »

Miss Manners: How to handle big celebrations when the cost isn’t shared equallyAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Read more »