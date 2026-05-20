Martin O'Neill's Meltdown on talkSPORT and Confusion over Celtic's Title Win

Martin O'Neill, the Celtic manager, appeared frequently on talkSPORT, where he was frequently entertaining. However, during a heated exchange, he made some controversial comments that contradicted himself and his club.

Over these past few months, Martin O'Neill has appeared regularly on talkSPORT where he has often been colourful and entertaining. However, during a heated exchange on Monday, he refused to condemn the hordes of supporters who ran on to the pitch during Celtic's title-clinching win over Hearts.

He also contradicted himself and contradicted his club in an interview, stating that the game was essentially over and that the fourth official had told him there was still around a minute to play. As a club, Celtic issued an apology for the post-match chaos





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Martin O'neill Talksport Hectic Exchange Celtic Supporters Hearts Fans Pitch Invasion Scottish Cup Final Leadership

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Martin O'Neill's Meltdown on talkSPORT and Confusion over Celtic's Title WinMartin O'Neill, the Celtic manager, appeared frequently on talkSPORT, where he was frequently entertaining. However, during a heated exchange, he made some controversial comments that contradicted himself and his club.

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