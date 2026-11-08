Martin Necas, huge night for the power play helps Avalanche roll past Red Wings

Martin Necas can shoot a hockey puck from distance about as well as anyone in the world.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Jaden Schwartz , left, moves past Detroit Red Wings left wing John Leonard in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Denver.

His two goals Friday night traveled a combined total of about four feet. Necas scored twice and assisted on two more as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 in front of a spirited Saturday night crowd at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar had three points each, and the Avs power play had its best game since opening night.

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Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and collected his first shutout of the season for the Avs, who are now 7-1-2 at home.

“We just kind of built off last game and tried and play the right way,” Blackwood said. “I think we didn’t have a horrible first period, but we didn’t generate a ton.

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Then as the game went on, the second period was great … third too. Yeah, I thought we did a great job responding tonight. ” The second period was filled with penalties, and the Colorado power play roared to life. Necas scored at 9:46 of the middle period to put Colorado in front.

T.J. Hughes tried to jam the puck in from near the left post. It was loose in the crease, and Detroit defenseman William Wallinder ended up poking the puck away from his goaltender and right to Necas near the right post for a tap-in and his eighth goal of the season. MacKinnon made it a 2-0 advantage at 12:30 of the second.

The Avs pinged the puck around the perimeter of the offensive zone before MacKinnon ripped a one-timer from the left circle after a setup from Makar. It was MacKinnon’s 10th goal of the year.

“I think we just keep working,” Necas said. “We put pucks to the net. We recovered them.

Then teams that kill against us get a little tired and the plays open up and we can see it. ” Necas scored his second of the game from behind the net. MacKinnon’s shot hit off Detroit goalie Daniil Tarasov and popped in the air behind him. Necas was able to get his stick out in front of the cage and backhanded the puck out of the air for his ninth of the season.

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This is just the second time in 2026-27 that Colorado has scored multiple power-play goals in a game. The first time was opening night, when the Avs pumped four past the Los Angeles Kings. One of those was a 5-on-3 tally and the other three were all scored by the club’s second unit. Colorado has now scored seven extra-man goals in the past six games.

That wasn’t particularly notable before the start of last season, but the power play has been an issue at times again this year after being a consistent negative storyline during an otherwise dominant 2025-26 regular season. There were eight total penalties in the second period, and the Avs went 2-for-4 with the man advantage. Detroit went 0-for-2 and finished the period with only two shots on goal. It was a complete reversal from the opening period.

The Red Wings outshot the Avs 13-5 in the opening 20 minutes. Blackwood was immense — the shots were 13-1 in favor of the visitors until a late flurry by the Avs.

“I think the momentum changed for us when we started managing the puck better,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “If I look at the first period, I really liked the way we checked, the forecheck … but we gave it back to them a lot. “We improved that dramatically in the second period, and then we started to play with a little bit more pace and drew some penalties.

The difference in the hockey game for me is probably early Blackwood keeping us tied, and then special teams. ”