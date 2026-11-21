Martin McDonagh's newest film has grossed $30 million worldwide on a reported $15 million budget, the weakest result of his Searchlight Pictures collaborations so far.

Martin McDonagh's latest Oscar contender is posting the weakest box-office results of his three collaborations with Searchlight Pictures. The film has grossed $30 million worldwide against a reported budget of $15 million, and roughly $15 million of that total has come from domestic theaters. The movie has already begun losing screens, even as McDonagh remains one of the studio's most successful directing partners.

The report frames the film as a sign of a changing theatrical landscape. Its earnings are still climbing, and the picture is expected to add to its totals in the coming weeks, especially if it secures all-important Oscar nominations.

Also read Martin McDonagh: A master of two media, from 'Beauty Queen of Leenane' to 'Wild Horse Nine'

How the New Film Compares With Searchlight Hits

The new film's results trail the earlier McDonagh and Searchlight Pictures releases by a wide margin. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which launched the partnership in 2017, grossed more than $160 million worldwide against a reported budget of approximately $15 million.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunited McDonagh and Searchlight Pictures in 2022, made more than $50 million worldwide against a reported budget of $20 million. Set against those two titles, the latest film's $30 million worldwide gross sits at the bottom of the group, even though its reported budget of $15 million is close to that of Three Billboards.

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Oscar Recognition for McDonagh and Rockwell

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received seven Oscar nominations and won two awards, for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell. Both Three Billboards and The Banshees of Inisherin also received Best Picture nominations, and The Banshees of Inisherin earned nine nominations in total.

McDonagh himself received a Best Original Screenplay nomination for In Bruges, his debut feature and a cult classic. The new film shares the premise of In Bruges and marks McDonagh's third film with Sam Rockwell, who is joined as the parallel lead by John Malkovich.

What Comes Next for the Film at the Box Office

The film has not yet reached the end of its theatrical run, and its box-office totals are expected to keep rising in the coming weeks. Roughly half of its $30 million worldwide gross has come from domestic theaters, so the North American market remains central to its performance.

Because the film is already losing theaters, further gains will depend heavily on whether awards recognition helps draw audiences back to cinemas. Its trajectory will show whether a director with two Searchlight Pictures hits can carry a smaller release at the box office.