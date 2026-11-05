Martin Luther King Jr.’s only grandchild, Yolanda Renee King, is a first-time voter: 'Full circle'

Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, voted for the first time. 'I want to lead the way they did.'

Yolanda Renee King is the granddaughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.Yolanda Renee King took a break from her social justice studies at Columbia University in New York City to return to her hometown of Atlanta to vote in the 2026 midterm elections alongside her parents, Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King.

The occasion was a momentous one for Yolanda, who turned 18 in May.

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“It’s such a full-circle moment,” she told “For such a long time, I would always tell people the importance of voting, but I could never participate myself as a voter firsthand,” she said. “But now I think it’s so special that I have a say.

”Yolanda King, who penned the children’s book “We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents” back in 2024, has been especially busy this year, putting out calls to action for fellow teens who are now eligible to vote — in the media, on Instagram, and even at the Lincoln Memorial in August, for the 63rd anniversary of the March on Washington, where she spoke during the “Defend the Vote” rally.the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, close to 50 million youth ages 18 to 29 are eligible to cast ballots, including more than 8 million newly eligible voters since the 2024 election.

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Although data are still being collected, at the time this article was published, 66% of that group of voters cast their ballot for a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, compared with 31% for a Republican candidate. And 11% of all votes in the 2026 midterms were cast by young voters.on Monday, King wrote of the unique challenges she sees her generation facing including inflation, immigration enforcement, climate change, the rising cost of education paired with dwindling hopes for homeownership, restrictive voting policies and more.

“The cost of living is reaching a breaking point, as a war in Iran continues with seemingly no solution in sight,” she wrote. “And the rise of AI brings a kind of uncertainty to jobs and the environment that no one has known before. “This doesn’t take anything away from what came before us,” she continued. “My grandparents’ generation faced segregation, violence, and jail cells, and their challenges were staggering.

But our time is ours, and so is what we feel living through it. ” King said that she felt the weight of those challenges in August, when she spoke at the same place, on the same day, where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.

“It wasn’t just about using my voice; it was about my first vote,” she wrote. “And it felt like my grandparents were right there with me, whispering: ‘It’s your turn. ’CNN coverage of her daughter’s first vote on Instagram, writing alongside the clip that the election day was a personal one for the family.

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“The little girl whose hand we held is stepping into a responsibility her grandparents — and so many others — sacrificed so much to secure. ... There is something deeply moving about watching your child take her place in a story that began long before her. ”on the post as well, sharing words from his own dad: “My father said, ‘A voteless people is a powerless people.

’ When was little, we took her to the polls with us, and she’d wear our ‘I voted’ stickers and pretend she’d voted too. This morning on CNN, she shared why she’s finally ready to use her own voice, especially now that the Voting Rights Act has been hollowed out. There is nothing more powerful than our vote. ”Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well.

Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club. Entertainment & Arts