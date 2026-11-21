The only known handwritten draft of Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic 1963 speech is on display in Atlanta. Discover the history and impact of this rare artifact.

The only known handwritten draft of The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. remarks at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is currently on public display in Atlanta. The seven-page document, written in cursive blue ink on yellow legal paper, was unveiled at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Thursday, November 19, 2026. This rare artifact offers a unique glimpse into the creative process of one of the most significant figures in American history.

Historical Artifact Reveals Draft Process

Jill Savitt, the CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, described the exhibit as an incredible opportunity to view Doctor King's final draft. The manuscript shows King scratching through entire sections and reworking specific words or phrases on the page. Savitt noted that viewers can see the leader wrestling with how to make his case to America regarding the nation's failure to live up to its own ideals. The document will remain on exhibit through Sunday, enclosed in a glass case within a gallery dedicated to the 1963 march.

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Improvised Lines Absent From Manuscript

Notably, the manuscript does not include the iconic lines from August 28, 1963, that are now synonymous with the event. Savitt explained that Doctor King improvised those famous words, driven by the preacher in him connecting with the crowd. The handwritten copy was titled Normalcy Never Again by King and sent to be typed up in the pre-dawn hours from the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, on the day of the speech. Above the display, footage plays of the speeches and the crowd of 250,000 gathered on the National Mall.

Civil Rights Leader Discovered Rare Document

The handwritten copy of the speech was discovered by Xernona Clayton, an Atlanta civil rights leader who worked closely with Doctor King and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Her late husband, Edward Clayton, was one of Doctor King's speechwriters. Clayton, now 96, found the papers tucked in a manila envelope while cleaning out his old desk in the late 1990s. She recognized the handwriting immediately and initially feared what to do with such a valuable historical item. She rediscovered the document a couple of years ago, which took her back to the moment in 1963 when King spoke to the world.

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Impact On Modern Civic Engagement And Views

Clayton stated she wanted the document available to the public with the hope that people will find inspiration in King's words today. She recalled King expressing how much he hated that people could not live together and his preoccupation with getting people to love each other. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, who helped found the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, visited the center last week. Franklin, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2010 and was the first Black woman elected to lead a city in the Deep South, saw a photograph of herself sitting by the reflecting pool at the march.

Ongoing Relevance Of The Civil Rights Legacy

Franklin observed that King was thoughtful about each word, enhancing and refining his speech to make it as good as it could be. She noted that seeing the document is a reminder that the work of achieving a free and loving community is ongoing. Sixty years later, progress has been made, but much of what King said remains relevant because the full promise of his vision has not yet been fulfilled. The exhibit serves as a tangible connection to this enduring legacy and the continued struggle for equality.