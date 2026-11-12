Martin Lewis defends heated gear advice amid energy bill backlash

Martin Lewis faces criticism for suggesting heated gloves and electric blankets to save money. He clarifies the advice is for desperate circumstances amid rising UK energy costs.

Consumer rights advocate Martin Lewis has sparked significant public debate after recommending that financially strained households purchase heated gloves, hot water bottles, and electric blankets to combat soaring energy costs. The MoneySavingExpert.com founder defended his guidance against accusations of promoting a poverty mindset, asserting that the tips are intended only as last-resort measures for those unable to afford basic heating.

Mr. Lewis published the controversial advice on his website on Monday under the headline 'Heat the human, not the home'. The article, written by Assistant Features Editor and commissioned by Mr. Lewis, detailed specific strategies such as buying USB gloves, heated insoles, electric gilets, and microwaveable wheat bags. The guidance also suggested wearing layers, eating at least one hot meal daily, and using rugs or bathmats to retain warmth in colder rooms.

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Critics Accuse Lewis of Normalizing Poverty

Immediate backlash emerged on social media, with critics arguing that the advice offered coping mechanisms rather than addressing the root causes of high utility bills. One individual wrote that telling people to wear heated clothing instead of calling out high taxes and net-zero policies was embarrassing and represented a massive problem with societal expectations. Another commenter described the situation as a 'cost of greed crisis' rather than a cost of living crisis, emphasizing the need for accountability in language and policy.

Mr. Lewis responded to the outcry by referencing a screenshot from a recent television appearance where he had outlined similar advice. He clarified that the comments were not meant as a general recommendation or the cornerstone of his show. Instead, he stated the remarks were a direct response to desperate viewer inquiries about how to survive without heating. He urged the public to watch the full broadcast rather than judging the show based on a single still image.

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Energy Prices Set to Surge in January

The controversy arises as household energy bills rose by 4 per cent in October due to an Ofgem price cap hike. Forecasters from Cornwall Insight predict the price cap will increase by a further 16 per cent, reaching £1,999 a year on January 1. This represents a £276 jump from the October to December period and marks the largest rise since January 2023, with 25 per cent more rises likely to hit over half of homes.

Mr. Lewis noted that the advice was necessary given the reality for some consumers, especially with the anticipated January hike. He emphasized that while people should not be in this position, the advice serves as last-ditch help for those struggling. The financial journalist's comments come as Britain faces plunging temperatures, with cold weather health alerts now in force across multiple regions.

Government Meetings and Policy Changes

Mr. Lewis met with Chancellor John Healey on the morning of the Budget on October 28, following several previous invitations to Budget meetings and consultations starting in August. The Government subsequently announced that the Chancellor would ask regulator Ofgem to remove standing charges in 2027 or as soon as possible after. This move aims to save 60 per cent of families £45 a year, as standing charges currently cost around £108 annually for typical households regardless of usage.

Despite the announced removal of standing charges, Mr. Lewis warned that four in ten households faced paying more due to increased unit rates. He criticized the government for normalizing the crisis through depressing coping strategies rather than calling out policy failures. He noted that individuals rubbing shoulders with officials never seemed to hold them accountable for the poverty inflicted by current economic conditions.

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Severe Cold Weather Alerts Issued

The UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow cold health alert for North West England and the West Midlands from 9am on the day of the report until noon on Saturday. The Met Office forecast harsh frost and temperatures dropping to -8C in rural Scotland, -7C in northern England, -5C in Wales, -3C in the South, and -3C in Northern Ireland.

As Arctic air sweeps across the UK from north to south, parts of Scotland may experience snow. The combination of extreme cold and rising energy prices has intensified the pressure on households. Mr. Lewis's advice remains a focal point of discussion as families navigate the economic and environmental challenges of the coming months.