Martin Gero's 'Stargate' Series Not Moving Forward At Amazon

Stargate, which received a series order by Prime Video in November 2025, will not be moving forward, Deadline has confirmed.

Philip Ettinger & William Catlett Star In ‘A Land Remembered’ $25M Series Based On Book Independently Produced With Florida Backing12 Of The Most Anticipated TV Shows Coming This Summer The decision to pull the plug is made late in the process — I hear the show had completed a 20-week writers room and was in pre-production in the UK.

It was explained with the new series’ vision and creative direction, which allegedly no longer aligned with Amazon’s programming strategy. The differences apparently ran so deep, they required an outright cancellation vs. retooling the existing version of the project by giving notes to Gero, a veteran showrunner who had been signed into an overall deal by Amazon MGM Studios for the purpose of him spearheadingwas greenlighted by Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Peter Friedlander in one of his first pickup decisions after he joined the streamer in early October.

But the series falls under the purview of one of Friedlander’s top lieutenants, Brett Fetter, Head of Worldbuilding & Genre Series, who didn’t start at Amazon until February.with Gero and had championed it, Nick Pepper, formerly Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned, and Matt King, formerly Head of Tentpole, Genre and Universe Development, Wholly Owned, are both gone — with the former leaving when Fetter joined the company and the latter departing two months later following Amazon’s $8.5B acquisition of the storied Hollywood studio in 2022.

The studio may revisit the IP with another showrunner, possibly someone who does not have history with it and would give it a fresh new perspective, I hear. is a military sci-fi franchise that centers on the Stargate, an ancient ring-shaped device that creates a stable wormhole, enabling near-instantaneous travel across the cosmos. Gero served as creator, writer and executive producer on the reboot.

Executive producers also included Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures as well as Dean Devlin and Emmerich, the duo behind the 1994 Huge Monday For Horror Pic; Latest On Sequel Prospects; MoreSubmit a comment Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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