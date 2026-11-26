Husband Martin Frizell reveals Fiona Phillips is embracing winter fashion despite memory loss, while Greater Manchester Mayor Andrew Burnham commits to urgent social care reform for Alzheimer's families.

Fiona Phillips, the former GMTV presenter, has been pictured smiling brightly in a new winter coat, sharing a rare moment of joy as she continues her public battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her husband, Martin Frizell, shared the image on Thursday to highlight his wife's enduring spirit and excitement for the upcoming Christmas season despite her declining memory.

Frizell captioned the photograph to note that Phillips, who was diagnosed at age 61, retains her love for style and seasonal traditions. He revealed that she eagerly anticipates the arrival of the Christmas tree, even though she currently struggles to remember dates or months. The photo was captured recently by celebrity photographer Amanda Williams during a casual visit for tea, showcasing Phillips wearing sunglasses she previously brought back from Italy.

Also read Miss Manners: Who to include, and exclude, from your holiday card mailing list

Famous Pals React to Phillips' Winter Update

The update from Frizell quickly drew supportive messages from Phillips' high-profile peers, demonstrating the widespread regard for the broadcaster. Holly Willoughby responded to the post with a simple compliment, calling the image of Phillips just gorgeous. Kate Garraway added that Phillips looked super fabulous and sent love to both her and her husband, reinforcing the sense of community support surrounding the couple.

Lorraine Kelly also weighed in with praise, describing Phillips as a woman who continues to look fabulous despite her challenges. These public reactions underscore the emotional impact of the disease on the social circles of prominent British media figures. The visibility of Phillips' condition has helped keep the conversation around Alzheimer's in the public eye, encouraging others to speak openly about their experiences.

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Burnham Pledges Urgent Social Care Reform

While Phillips receives personal support, her husband Martin Frizell has been engaging in broader advocacy for government policy changes to better support families affected by Alzheimer's. This push for reform has gained significant traction with Andrew Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, who has committed to addressing the social care crisis head-on. Burnham emphasized that his government intends to prioritize a reformed care system that prevents unnecessary hospital stays and supports community-based care.

Burnham highlighted the financial burden on the National Health Service, noting that it costs approximately £2.5 billion annually to keep patients in hospitals who are medically fit to leave but lack suitable community care options. He argued that the lack of a preventative front-end service is costing the NHS several billion pounds more each year. The Mayor stated that he believes in using existing resources more effectively before considering tax increases, insisting that this approach is owed to the public.

Frizell's Personal Struggle and Career Shift

Frizell recently opened up about the severe emotional toll of caring for Phillips, revealing that he quit his position at ITV after ten years to spend more time with her. He appeared on the Lorraine Kelly show to provide an update on his wife's condition, describing the experience as wretched and noting that Phillips no longer remembers major holidays like Valentine's Day or New Year. He expressed that watching his dynamic wife lose her dignity and memory has been incredibly difficult for the entire family.

Frizell admitted that caring for Phillips led him into a period of depression, a rare state for someone who typically maintains a resilient outlook. He explained that work, including his return to broadcasting and podcasting, serves as his primary respite from the daily challenges of caregiving. He also revealed that he helped write her memoir, Remember When, as a way to preserve their shared history and cope with the gradual loss of his wife's identity.

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Political Capital Spent on Care Reform

The push for systemic change is deeply personal for Andrew Burnham, whose own father has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Burnham stated that he is prepared to spend his political capital to ensure that no family is forced to sell their home to pay for care, an outcome he described as unacceptable in an ideal world. He acknowledged that this reform could be politically costly but argued that it is a necessary step to support millions of people across the country facing similar struggles.

Burnham drew on his experience as health secretary under Gordon Brown between 2009 and 2010, noting that previous reforms were delayed too close to a general election. He insisted that bringing forward Louise's review allows the government to deal with the issue early, away from the political pressures of an impending election. This strategy aims to ensure that comprehensive care reforms are implemented effectively, providing long-term stability for families like Frizell's and ensuring that critical services are funded and accessible before the next electoral cycle.