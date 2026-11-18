GB News presenter Martin Daubney claims Robert Pattinson is not British during live broadcast, later correcting himself after colleague Christopher Hope intervenes.

GB News presenter Martin Daubney committed a significant error during a live broadcast on Monday, incorrectly stating that newly appointed James Bond actor Robert Pattinson is not British. Daubney was delivering breaking news regarding the casting of the new 007 when he insisted that the Twilight star lacked British nationality, arguing that the character should be a Brit.

Live Broadcast Blunder Corrected on Air

The on-air mistake occurred while Daubney was introducing the announcement to viewers, stating, 'The new James Bond has just been announced; it's Robert Pattinson. Yes, the fellow from the vampire movies'. He then added his personal commentary, saying, 'He's not even British. Surely, Bond should be a Brit. What do I know?' The presenter only realized the factual error when he turned to his co-presenter, Christopher Hope, for verification.

Also read Robert Pattinson es nombrado el séptimo James Bond

Daubney asked his colleague, 'He's American, right?' in an attempt to confirm his initial assertion. Christopher Hope immediately corrected the record, stating, 'No, he's British.' This direct contradiction caused Daubney to become visibly flummoxed, leading him to quickly backtrack and declare, 'Is he? I take that back.' He then frantically pivoted to salvage the moment by exclaiming, 'It's great. What a great appointment; we've announced a Brit as James Bond. I've been 00-choppered.'

Public Reaction and Social Media Backlash

Viewers were quick to react to the gaffe on social media platform X, with many highlighting the absurdity of the claim given Pattinson's well-known London origins. One commenter wrote, 'A shock to the people of Barnes, finding out being born in the middle of London means you're not British,' referencing the south-west London district where the actor was born. Another user joked that Daubney might be floored when he learns that previous actors George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan are also not British.

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Critics of the presenter did not hold back, with one individual suggesting that Daubney was 'making Alan Partridge look like a serious journalist'. Another comment simply summarized the presenter's knowledge on the matter, stating, 'What do I know?' Very little'. The incident overshadowed the official announcement made by the James Bond Instagram account, which shared a photo of Pattinson holding a gun with the caption, 'Robert Pattinson is James Bond.'

Support from Sir Roger Moore's Son

Amidst the controversy surrounding the announcement, Geoffrey Moore, son of the late Sir Roger Moore, threw his full support behind Robert Pattinson's casting. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Geoffrey stated, 'I think he'll make a fine Bond. He has the experience and hits the right demographic and he is British of course.' He emphasized that he trusts producers Barbara Broccoli and Amazon to make the correct call, despite no specific preference for any candidate on the shortlist.

Geoffrey, whose mother is the late Italian actress Luisa Mattioli, also urged the franchise to return to its original roots. He noted that the original character enjoyed drinks and was a skilled marksman. He added that while women can play spy roles effectively, citing Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde, he believes a female 007 should have her own separate franchise rather than replacing the male lead.

Rodriguez Steps In and Next Steps

Following the casting news, Pattinson released a statement expressing his gratitude. He said, 'James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.' He described the role as a dream come true and expressed excitement about working with the team.

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The announcement marks the end of speculation that had ranged from Callum Turner to Jack Lowden and Jacob Elordi since Daniel Craig departed the role in 2021. Director Craig will make his directorial debut with the film, which is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026. The franchise continues to evolve as it transitions under new leadership and creative vision.