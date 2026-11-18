Martha Stewart collaborates with Yaamava' Resort & Casino to launch Martha's Forest of Wonder, an immersive holiday experience featuring personal collections and curated events.

Iconic lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart has partnered with Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel to debut a comprehensive holiday installation titled Martha's Forest of Wonder. The eighty-five-year-old design mogul spearheaded the creation of this resort-wide immersive experience, which officially launches on Wednesday. The initiative marks an early commencement of the holiday season festivities at the Southern California venue, blending Stewart's signature aesthetic with the resort's expansive grounds.

Design Elements And Curated Aesthetics

The core mechanism of the installation involves transforming the entire property into a sparkling woodland retreat. Stewart selected a specific curated color palette to define the visual narrative, incorporating shades of brass, cranberry, forest green, pearl white, sage green, and snow. This thematic approach ensures that every corner of the resort reflects a cohesive and enchanting winter atmosphere.

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Key installations include The Great Woodland Wreath, an oversized ethereal structure framed by freestanding bears and trees, which serves as a dedicated photo opportunity for visitors. Additionally, the high-limit table games area features The Mushroom Grove, a glowing, moss-covered woodland scene, while the high-limit slots entrance is guarded by Guardians of the Woodland, a pair of sentinel spiraling trees.

Guests will also encounter Martha's Sleigh Ride, an enchanted birch forest scene featuring Stewart's personal sleigh navigating a winter landscape. Illuminated woodland creatures are positioned throughout the property to bring the forest to life, ensuring the experience appeals to guests of all ages and enhances the immersive quality of the resort environment.

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Exclusive Events And Ticket Pricing

The launch features a high-profile Legends Dinner where Stewart will present a menu she personally curated. This event showcases her storytelling and hospitality expertise, a hallmark of her decades-long career. Tickets for this exclusive dinner were priced at over one thousand dollars and currently appear to be sold out, highlighting the intense demand for this premium experience.

Following the dinner, a live Q&A session will take place, moderated by comedian and television host Jay Leno. Unlike the dinner, tickets for the Q&A remain available through AXS, with pricing ranging from fifty-nine dollars to one hundred thirteen dollars. Access is currently limited to two sections, indicating high interest in Stewart's insights and personal anecdotes.

Stewart expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration in a statement, noting that she is thrilled to partner with Yaamava' Resort & Casino. She emphasized her goal to capture the beauty, warmth, and wonder of the season through festive décor and shared moments with guests, hoping the celebration inspires cherished holiday memories.

Impact On Resort And Future Access

Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino, stated that the holidays are a time for gathering and celebrating traditions. He added that partnering with Martha Stewart allows the resort to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to guests, filled with beauty and the spirit of the season in a manner unique to the Yaamava' brand.

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The week-long tree-lighting ceremony on Wednesday will be restricted to invited guests only. However, public access to Martha's Forest of Wonder will commence immediately after the private ceremony concludes. This transition ensures that the broader community can participate in the immersive holiday experience while respecting the exclusivity of the initial launch events.