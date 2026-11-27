Martha Stewart discusses her views on New Yorkers, citing double parking as a major annoyance while celebrating the New York Post's anniversary.

Martha Stewart shared her candid opinions on New York City residents while celebrating the 225th anniversary of The New York Post at the Empire State Building on November 16. The lifestyle mogul described the city's inhabitants as a unique breed of people, yet she did not shy away from highlighting specific behaviors that frustrate her daily routine. Stewart participated in the illumination of the iconic skyscraper to mark the publication's milestone birthday.

Stewart Criticizes Double Parking Habits

Martha Stewart stated that she considers herself a New Yorker due to her lifelong proximity to the city, having lived just 20 minutes away in New Jersey for her entire life. She recounted spending her college years in the city and establishing her career there as a young married woman and later as a businesswoman. Despite her deep connection to the metropolis, Stewart identified double and triple parkers as a significant pet peeve among her fellow city dwellers.

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The television host explained that her daily schedule requires her to travel to numerous locations every single day. Consequently, she relies heavily on her vehicle for transportation, making obstructed traffic particularly aggravating. Stewart noted that living out of her car is a necessity of her busy lifestyle, and she finds the obstruction caused by illegally parked cars to be highly annoying.

Perfect Day With Snoop Dogg in Manhattan

When asked about her ideal day in the city, Martha Stewart suggested spending time with rapper Snoop Dogg. She described the musician as someone who enjoys visiting museums and engaging in learning. Stewart revealed that she had previously taken the artist to see the Sistine Chapel, indicating a shared interest in culture and art between the two celebrities.

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For dining, Stewart recommended Elio's, an Italian restaurant located on the Upper East Side. She described the establishment as an iconic and delicious New York restaurant. Stewart expressed confidence that Snoop Dogg would find ample delicious food options at the venue that would appeal to his taste.

Empire State Building Illumination Event

Martha Stewart attended the event at the Empire State Building on November 16 to celebrate the 225th birthday of The New York Post. She participated in the lighting of the skyscraper, describing the experience as a great honor. The event served as a platform for Stewart to share her exclusive thoughts with Page Six regarding her long-standing relationship with New York City.

The lifestyle mogul has maintained a strong presence in New York media and culture for decades. Her participation in this anniversary event underscores her continued relevance and influence in the city. The illumination of the Empire State Building is a traditional method for marking significant anniversaries and special occasions for major publications and organizations.