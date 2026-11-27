Martha Stewart discusses her love for New York, her frustration with doubLe-parking, and her perfect afternoon with Snoop Dogg at the Empire State Building.

A Lifelong Affection for New York Metropolis

Martha Stewart , the renowned lifestyle mogul and television personality, has reaffirmed her deep-rooted connection to New York City during a recent public appearance. Although the eighty-five-year-old business icon currently resides in Westchester, she continues to identify strongly with the city and its unique population. Stewart traced her lifelong bond with New York back to her early years, noting that she lived just twenty minutes away in New Jersey for much of her life. She further solidified her identity as a Novel Yorker through her time attending Barnard College in Manhattan, where she studied history and architectural history,as well as her subsequent professional career which kept her deeply embedded in the city's cultural and social fabric.

During an event celebrating the two hundred and twenty-fifth anniversary of The New York Post, Stewart shared her sentiments on the distinctive character of New York residents. When asked to describe what makes the people of the city so special, she offered high praise, describing them as a unique breed of individuals. She expressed genuine admiration for the resilience and character of the city dwellers, stating that she loves the metropolis and everything that is currently happening within its borders. Her presence at the Empire State Building lighting ceremony wasn't merely ceremonial, as she described the landmark as one of her absolute favorite buildings,calling the honor of illuminating it a significant priviledge.

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The Pet Peeve That Tests Her Patience

Despite her overwhelming affection for the metropolis and its folks,Stewart did reveal one specific behavior that significantly irritates her. she singled out drivers who engage in double-parking or triple-parking as a major frustration in her daily life. Stewart explained that her demanding schedule requires her to travel extensively throughout the city, often leadiNg her to spend a considerable amount of period in her vehicle. She candidly admitted that navigating around inconsiderate drivers who obstruct traffic flow is highly annoying and disrupts her busy routine. This comment highlights the practical challenges of urban life, even for those who view themselves as integral parts of the citys community.

The lifestyle expert emphasized that while she loves the metropolis, the inefficiency caused by poor parking habits can hinder her ability to move seamlessly between engagements. Her remarks provide a glimpse into the daily realities faced by Novel Yorkers, where period is a precious commodity. The frustration with double and triple parkers stands in stark contrast to her otherwise glowing review of the city's atmosphere and the people who inhabit it. this specific grievance serves as a relatable anecdote for many commuters who share similar experiences with Manhattans congested roadways.

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An Imaginary Morning with Snoop Dogg

In a lighthearted segment of the interview, Stewart outlined her hypothetical perfect day in New York City with her close friend and frequent collaborator, the rapper Snoop Dogg. She described a itinerary that begins with a visit to the observation deck of the Empire State Building, showcasing the landmarks enduring appeal to both locals and visitors. from there, the pair would move on to explore several of the citys globe-class museums. Stewart noted that Snoop has a genuine interest in learning and appreciating culture, a trait she has observed during previous travels together, such as a trip to the Sistine Chapel.

She emphasized her enjoyment in educating and sharing these cultural experiences with her friend, describing it as a way to broaden his perspective on the globe. The cultural exploration would culminate in a dinner at Elio's, an iconic Italian restaurant located on the Upper East Side. Stewart praised the establishment for its delicious food and iconic status, expressing confidence that Snoop would discover the menu appealing. This fictional outing underscores the diverse interests of both celebrities and highlights the variety of experiences available in Novel York, from high culture to fine dining. by combining these elements, Stewart paints a picture of an ideal morning that balances entertainment, education, and gastronomy.