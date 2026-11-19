Martha Stewart and Yaamava Resort unveil Martha's Forest of Wonder on November 18, 2026. The new holiday attraction features nature-inspired designs and remains open through January.

Martha Stewart has partnered with Yaamava Resort & Casino to unveil a new holiday attraction called Martha's Forest of Wonder. The immersive display debuted at the Highland, California location on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This collaboration merges the lifestyle brand with the resort to create a seasonal destination for visitors.

Collaboration Between Stewart and Resort Team

Martha Stewart and Kevin Sharkey developed the core concept for the installation. Kevin Sharkey serves as a longtime executive at Martha Stewart Living. The two worked remotely from the Hudson Valley region in New York. Jerry Bowlen directed the horticultural implementation as the resort's director of hospitality horticulture. Bowlen led his team to bring the remote design to life on the West Coast.

Also read Martha Stewart Transforms Yaamava' Resort Into Immersive Holiday Destination

Nature-Inspired Designs and California Wildlife

The installation reflects Martha Stewart's enthusiasm for nature and local California wildlife. The display features recurring characters such as foxes, hares, and mushrooms. Some animal figures are embellished with rhinestones or draped in gold leaf. One scene depicts Martha Stewart's farm in the Hudson Valley. A sleigh is also featured prominently within the forest theme.

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Seasonal Ambiance and Victorian Carolers

Victorian carolers performed at the launch event to set the tone for the holiday season. Christmas carolers also sang in front of the displays to enhance the festive atmosphere. The entertainment complemented the visual details of the installation. Guests can view the various holiday displays throughout the casino.

Availability and Visitor Experience

The displays are located throughout the Yaamava Casino and Resort property. Visitors can explore the scenes at entrances, the main gate, and the casino floor. Martha Stewart participated in a Christmas tree lighting ceremony during the launch. The attraction remains open to the public into January. Guests are encouraged to view the installation before the holiday season ends.