Martha Stewart fans joke that she’s drunk as Thanksgiving post with hilarious typo goes viral
Lifestyle guru shared a selection of pictures of her Thanksgiving food with a gibberish caption
The Independent and Yahoo will earn a commission from purchases made via links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change.lifestyle guru, 85 , shared a selection of pictures from her Thanksgiving spread Friday, and captioned it: “Random s***s if good and ambiance from the Thursday/Friday celebrations!!!
” “Food was very good Company was very good ! Weather was not so good But the w weekend promises to be better !!!! ” she added. The post, which appears to contain several typos, included pictures of the different stages of her pie-making process, a turkey and a shot of her dinner table.
, and joked that it was a sign that Stewart was enjoying her Thanksgiving with a few glasses of wine. Martha Stewart has raised some eyebrows with a gibberish Thanksgiving Day post that included a hilarious typo “Martha drank all the wine on Thanksgiving apparently,” said another, as one added, “Happens to the best of us.
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