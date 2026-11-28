Martha Stewart addresses backlash over her Halloween costume and recent social media typos, while clarifying her Thanksgiving plans and personal statements.

Martha Stewart has issued a detailed response to recent public controversies involving her social media activity, holiday plans, and a widely criticized Halloween costume. The lifestyle icon addressed multiple grievances in separate posts and public appearances, seeking to clarify her intentions and correct misinformation spread online.

Thanksgiving Plans And Social Media Typos

On Friday, November 27, Stewart shared a series of photographs depicting what appeared to be her Thanksgiving celebration. In her initial post, she wrote, "Company was very good ! Weather was not so good. But the w weekend promises to be better!!!!" The post contained noticeable typos that drew immediate attention from her followers.

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By Saturday, November 28, Stewart responded to the online scrutiny regarding her spelling errors. She posted from FROM THE ROOTS Hair Studios, writing, "Now that I am sitting calmly in Evonne Bou chair at FROM THE ROOTS Hair Studios the roots calmly getting my hair done I can write a caption that will not arouse such ridiculous comments!" She further explained, "Misspellings do occur and should be ignored but.....Here are some random 'photos' of the weekend so far." Later updates confirmed she had not canceled Thanksgiving entirely, but rather adjusted her plans due to guest cancellations and new travel schedules.

The Halloween Costume Controversy Explained

Stewart also addressed the significant backlash regarding her Halloween attire, which many interpreted as mocking individuals experiencing homelessness. She had posted a screenshot of herself wearing tattered clothing with simulated dirt on her face and holding a sign that read, "I AM HUNGRY. HELP ME." On November 1, Stewart expressed distress over the reaction, stating, "I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people." She emphasized her long-standing commitment to supporting charities that combat this social epidemic.

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During the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, on November 3, Stewart revealed the true origin of the costume. She claimed the outfit was an accident caused by a stain on a planned sweater. "He spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was gonna wear on Halloween night," she said. She explained that with only ten minutes to get dressed, she decided to dress as a homeless person because her original costume was ruined. This explanation shifted the narrative from intentional satire to a humorous mishap.

Blame Directed At Craig Melvin

In a recent appearance on the Today show on November 6, Stewart engaged in a conversation with host Craig Melvin about the incident. When Melvin jokingly asked why he was dragged into the controversy, Stewart insisted she was not blaming him but rather making a joke about the situation. She recounted how she had to quickly change into the homeless costume after the chocolate spill, a story that sparked the online discussion. Her remarks during the interview and the sales rally highlight her attempt to reframe the narrative around the costume choice.

Recent Personal Updates And Future Outlook

Amidst the controversies, Stewart continues to manage her public image and business interests. She clarified that her Halloween costume was not part of a larger plan to offend but was a spontaneous decision based on a domestic accident. The lifestyle guru remains active on social media, engaging with fans and addressing criticism directly. Her recent activities, including hair appointments and public rallies, demonstrate her ongoing presence in the media landscape. As she moves forward, Stewart aims to maintain her reputation as a cultural icon while navigating the complexities of modern public opinion and digital communication.