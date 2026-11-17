Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart illuminates the Empire State Building for The New York Post's 225th anniversary while sharing her unique friendship with Snoop Dogg.

Martha Stewart illuminated the Empire State Building in red on Monday to celebrate the 225th anniversary of The New York Post, while sharing intimate details about her ongoing cultural adventures with friend Snoop Dogg. The lifestyle mogul joined The Post Editor-in-Chief Keith Poole and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for the milestone event, which honored the historic newspaper with a dazzling light display. During the celebration, Stewart offered fresh insights into her globetrotting friendship with the rapper, revealing specific travel memories and dining preferences they share.

Stewart told Page Six that she delights in broadening Snoop Dogg's horizons through their shared international excursions. She revealed that she recently accompanied the Gin and Juice artist to see Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, The Last Supper, in Milan. Stewart noted that she also took him to the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, pointing out that the musician had never been there before. She emphasized that she enjoys educating him on these cultural landmarks as much as possible.

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When asked how she would spend a perfect day in New York City with her longtime pal, Stewart said she would surely take him to the top of the Empire State Building. She expressed deep admiration for the structure, calling it one of her favorite buildings and stating it is a great honor to illuminate it. This personal connection to the landmark provided a fitting backdrop for her reflections on the building's role in her life and her friendship with Snoop.

Stewart also disclosed the specific New York restaurant she would choose for a special night out with the music icon. She explained that Snoop has very peculiar tastes, so she would take him to Elio's on 84th and Second. The lifestyle icon described Elio's as an iconic and delicious New York establishment, highlighting her preference for classic local dining experiences when entertaining her celebrity companion.

The anniversary event brought together key figures from media and government, including News Corp CEO Robert Thomson. Stewart described The New York Post as one of her three daily newspapers, admitting that she gets her laughs from the publication. Her presence underscored the close ties between her brand and the newspaper, while her self-deprecating humor about her own media presence added a light-hearted touch to the formal proceedings.

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Stewart joked that if she could write her own headline for The New York Post, it would read, Martha, Don't Make Any More Headlines. This quip aligned with her playful relationship with the press and her current focus on positive lifestyle content. The comment provided a humorous contrast to the serious historical significance of the newspaper's 225th birthday celebration.

The entrepreneur, who lives in a sprawling estate in Westchester, gushed about her identity as a New Yorker. She explained that she considers herself a local because she lived just twenty minutes away in New Jersey her whole life. Stewart spent her college years in the city, then as a young married person, and now as a successful businesswoman, cementing her lifelong connection to the metropolitan area.

Despite her affection for the city, Stewart revealed a specific habit among New Yorkers that drives her crazy. When asked about her least favorite trait, she cited double and triple parkers as a major annoyance. She quipped that she lives in her car because she has to go to so many places every single day, making the traffic habits particularly frustrating for her busy routine.

Stewart described New Yorkers as a unique breed of people, acknowledging their distinct character and resilience. Her comments reflected a deep understanding of local culture and the daily challenges of living in a dense urban environment. This candid perspective added authenticity to her status as a beloved figure in the New York community.

The celebration served as a multifaceted tribute to New York heritage, blending media history, celebrity culture, and local lifestyle commentary. Stewart's insights into her friendship with Snoop Dogg and her honest take on city living provided a comprehensive view of her current interests. The event successfully highlighted the enduring appeal of both the lifestyle icon and the historic newspaper she helped celebrate.

The lighting of the Empire State Building marked a significant moment in the newspaper's long history, attracting attention from fans and media alike. Stewart's participation demonstrated her continued relevance and influence in the cultural landscape. Her willingness to share personal anecdotes with the public reinforced her approachable and engaging public persona.

As the night concluded, the image of Stewart, Poole, and Hochul standing together at the base of the illuminated tower became a lasting symbol of the event. The red glow of the skyscraper against the night sky served as a vibrant backdrop for the anniversary festivities. The moment encapsulated the spirit of New York City, celebrating its past while looking forward to the future.

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Stewart's revelation about her dining plans with Snoop Dogg added a fresh layer of intrigue to their public friendship. Fans were eager to learn about the exclusive restaurants they frequent and the cultural sites they explore together. This glimpse into their private adventures allowed the public to feel a closer connection to their favorite celebrities.

The New York Post's 225th anniversary represents a significant milestone in American journalism. The celebration honored the paper's legacy while acknowledging its modern relevance in the digital age. Stewart's presence helped bridge the gap between traditional media and contemporary lifestyle trends.

The event also highlighted the importance of cultural education and shared experiences in friendships. Stewart's efforts to introduce Snoop Dogg to art and history demonstrate the value of mutual growth and learning. Their bond extends beyond celebrity status, rooted in genuine curiosity and respect for each other's interests.

Overall, the celebration was a triumph of community and culture, bringing together diverse groups of people to honor a shared institution. Stewart's contributions added star power and personal warmth to the occasion. Her comments on New York life resonated with locals who appreciate her candid observations about the city.

The legacy of The New York Post continues to evolve, adapting to changing media landscapes while maintaining its core identity. The anniversary event served as a reminder of its historical significance and enduring appeal. Stewart's involvement underscored the paper's ability to attract high-profile supporters and engage with contemporary cultural figures.

As Martha Stewart looks forward to future adventures with Snoop Dogg, her friendship remains a source of inspiration for many. Their travels and dining experiences offer a window into the lives of two iconic figures. The public's interest in their relationship highlights the allure of celebrity friendships that transcend professional boundaries.

The red illumination of the Empire State Building will remain a memorable symbol of the New York Post's milestone. It stood as a beacon of celebration, visible to millions across the city and beyond. The event successfully combined nostalgia with modern relevance, creating a lasting impact on attendees and viewers alike.