Martha Stewart Apologizes for Homeless Costume After Chocolate Spill Blame

Martha Stewart now says a chocolate spill by Today show host Craig Melvin forced her to wear the costume that sparked widespread backlash. She also issued a second apology after initially expressing remorse without directly apologizing.

Martha Stewart issued a second, more profound apology for her controversial homeless Halloween costume, explicitly admitting the outfit was insensitive and not funny after public backlash condemned the look.

The media mogul spoke at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando on November 3, explaining that her initial claim of blaming Today show host Craig Melvin for spilling chocolate on her sweater was a defense mechanism for a costume choice she now regrets.

Also read Martha Stewart Apologizes for Homelessness Costume After Public Backlash

Stewart recounted that she only had ten minutes to get dressed for a Halloween party when the incident occurred, leading her to hastily don ragged jeans, a beanie, and a torn cardigan with dirt smeared across her face.

She stated that she looked in the mirror and thought she really looked hungry and homeless, which prompted her to write a sign reading I'm hungry and wear the outfit to a party.

The original image of Stewart in the outfit spread rapidly across social media platforms, where netizens branded the ensemble as disgusting, tone-deaf, and deeply offensive to those facing actual homelessness.

Although Stewart initially claimed the outfit was intended to bring awareness to the serious subject of homelessness, she later acknowledged that her first statement did not go far enough in addressing the harm caused.

She said she knows many people are suffering economically and that wearing a costume like she did was insensitive, offering a direct apology for the insensitivity and lack of humor in her presentation.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of the Today show segment, where Stewart led a cooking demonstration in a recreation of her 2026 Winter Olympics look while Craig Melvin dressed as her longtime friend Snoop Dogg.

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Melvin accidentally drizzled chocolate ganache on Stewart's designer attire during the segment, an event Stewart initially cited as the reason for her chaotic Halloween outfit choice in her first statements.

However, photos from the day showed no visible stains on her clothing, leading Florida outlet TMZ to question her initial narrative that the spill forced her into the homeless persona.

Stewart's new documentary has also revealed personal details about her past, including a kiss with another man on her honeymoon in Florence, Italy, which she described as emotional and exciting but not a reason to break up a marriage.

She admitted to having a very brief affair with a stranger at a cathedral on Easter Eve in 1961, noting that she viewed the encounter as nothing more than a fleeting moment of excitement.

The documentary also explored her complicated relationship with her daughter, Alison Stewart, describing their bond as difficult but affirming that they would do anything for each other despite the challenges.

Stewart further reflected on her motherhood journey, admitting that being a mother was not at all nature to her and that she thought it was a natural thing simply because it was the style and habit of the time.

Her personal history includes serving five months at FPC Alderson after being convicted in 2004 of conspiracy, obstruction, and lying to federal investigators in connection with an insider trading case.

During her incarceration, Stewart was punished for touching a female guard's big silver key chain after complimenting the guard, resulting in her being dragged into solitary confinement for a day without food or water.

Upon her release in March 2005, Stewart described having to climb out of a hole and finding that daytime television seemed like a step in the right direction for her career and personal life.

The mogul also discussed her health and beauty routines, revealing that she credits her radiant visage to clean eating, daily green juice from her garden, and staying active through Pilates.

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Stewart confirmed that she injects Botox in her neck and along her jawline and uses filler in her cheeks, while also utilizing ultrasound-based skin tightening and Fraxel laser treatments on her body.

She expressed satisfaction with her décolletage and chest area, attributing the results to a combination of her doctor's work and her disciplined exercise regimen.

On the subject of lifestyle choices, Stewart shared that marijuana makes her feel really good and does not disturb her concentration, contrary to common beliefs about the substance causing tiredness.

She enjoys craft cocktails but admitted that she couldn't function if she had to drink alcohol at lunchtime, though she looks forward to tasting Snoop Dogg's Gin and Juice.

When asked by Andy Cohen about her personal life, Stewart disclosed that she had sexted and gave a smirking maybe when asked if she had ever had a threesome.

Her net worth stands at an impressive $400 million, a testament to her decades-long career as a business icon, television personality, and author of numerous lifestyle guides.

The recent wave of apologies and revelations highlights the ongoing scrutiny of Stewart's public image and her efforts to navigate modern cultural sensitivities regarding poverty and homelessness.

Her willingness to admit fault in the costume incident marks a significant shift from her initial deflection of blame to Craig Melvin and her attempt to contextualize the outfit as social commentary.

The full documentary continues to generate conversation about Stewart's private life, her career struggles, and her perspective on fame, family, and personal relationships over the last six decades.

Readers following the story will note that the core conflict has shifted from the costume itself to the sincerity of Stewart's subsequent apologies and her broader reflections on her life choices.

The intersection of her high-profile celebrity status and the sensitive topic of homelessness continues to spark debate among fans and critics alike regarding accountability and awareness.

As the news cycle moves forward, the focus remains on how Stewart will address these controversies in future projects and public appearances as she maintains her presence in the media landscape.