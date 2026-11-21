The lifestyle icon and Bon Jovi were on the scene along with Lea Michele and other stars last week.

Last Monday, Hollywood met high society when “Homeland” actor Rupert Friend and his wife, actress Aimee Mullins, hosted a glamorous evening of film and fragrance for Penhaligon’s x Grand Classics.

The star-studded affair drew a fashionable crowd of artists, actors and designers, including Rachel Feinstein and her husband, John Currin, Nikki Kule, Tara Summers, Famke Janssen, Kate Walsh, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Mickey Sumner. Last Thursday, Martha Stewart traded her homemaking skills for a little Sin City debauchery at Golden Steer New York’s glitzy Casino Night in Greenwich Village. Martha Stewart attended a party at the Golden Steer on Nov. 11, 2026, benefiting Hot Bread Kitchen .

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Deonté Lee The lifestyle mogul joined celebrity chef Sandra Lee, nightlife impresario Noah Tepperberg, Alex Assouline and interior designer Kathy Kuo for the invite-only bash, hosted by the legendary Las Vegas steakhouse and Emily Sundberg, the writer behind the buzzy “Feed Me” newsletter. The swanky soirée brought a taste of old-school Vegas glamour to One Fifth Avenue, complete with showgirls, roaming magicians, a lavish martini bar and custom casino chips.

Guests also indulged in an extravagant bone marrow tower and tried their luck at winning over-the-top prizes, with proceeds from the evening’s raffle benefiting nonprofit Hot Bread Kitchen. Deonté LeeThat same evening, Jon Bon Jovi was livin’ on a prayer — and Peking duck — when he stepped out for dinner at Philippe Chow’s Fifth Avenue outpost.

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The legendary rocker enjoyed a feast with a large group of pals, digging into the upscale Chinese eatery’s signature dishes, including chicken lettuce wraps, chicken satays, green prawns and crispy beef. The “It’s My Life” singer even took a moment to pose for a photo with his waiters before calling it a night. Lea Michele hosted a holiday screening event.

BFA.com / BACKGRID On Sunday, Lea Michele got into the holiday spirit early with a surprise screening of the beloved Christmas rom-com “Love Actually” at Metro Private Cinema. The Broadway darling hosted an intimate, holiday-themed soirée to celebrate the launch of her new Kiehl’s holiday campaign. Guests were treated to a screening of Michele’s favorite festive flick, as well as a special performance by the “Glee” alum herself. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Martha Stewart attended a party at the Golden Steer on Nov. 11, 2026, benefiting Hot Bread Kitchen . Deonté LeeDeonté LeeLea Michele hosted a holiday screening event. BFA.com / BACKGRID