Martha Stewart Issues Full Apology for Homelessness Costume Despite Radio Hosts' Defense

Martha Stewart issued a second apology for her homeless Halloween costume, calling it insensitive after initial defense by KIRO radio hosts sparked outrage.

Martha Stewart has issued a formal and comprehensive apology for her Halloween costume that depicted a person experiencing homelessness, acknowledging the widespread public backlash. The lifestyle mogul stated that her earlier response was insufficient and admitted that the outfit was insensitive and not funny. This retraction comes after initial defense from Seattle radio personalities who argued the costume was harmless satire.

The controversy began when Stewart posted a photograph of herself wearing a tattered sweater, jeans, and smeared makeup. She held a sign that read I am hungry. Help me. KIRO host Jake Skorheim defended the choice, noting that dressing as a hobo is a common Halloween trope. He argued that the costume was not malicious and reflected a childhood norm where families created costumes from discarded items.

Also read Martha Stewart Apologizes for Homeless Person Halloween Costume After Backlash

Skorheim found particular humor in the details of Stewart's appearance, specifically the clipboard she used as a sign holder. He noted that she could not find cardboard at her home, which highlighted the disparity between her situation and actual homelessness. Skorheim remarked that the costume made her look like a crazy sad old lady, adding that she wore the look well despite the absurdity of the props.

The hosts also drew attention to the visual irony of the scene. Spike O' pointed out that Stewart was standing in front of her house with two dogs that cost more than his entire home. This stark contrast between her wealth and the homeless persona was a central point of criticism from the public and commentary from the radio show.

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Stewart initially claimed the costume was intended to raise awareness about the serious subject of homelessness. However, Skorheim expressed skepticism about this explanation, noting a clear gap between the message and the visual execution. He suggested that the costume missed the mark in conveying its intended serious message about a major societal challenge.

Following the backlash, Stewart posted a statement on Instagram expressing deep regret. She wrote that it is hard to admit when one has really screwed up and that she knows many people are suffering economically. The statement emphasized her support for charities addressing homelessness while apologizing for the insensitivity of her actions.

Skorheim maintained a supportive stance toward Stewart throughout the dispute, emphasizing her past experiences with hardship. He reminded listeners that Stewart served five months in federal prison in 2004 and 2005 for a stock sale conviction. He argued that this background gave her some understanding of difficult times, further supporting his view that the costume was not intended to be cruel.

The radio show hosts continued to defend Stewart even as she retreated from her initial justification. Skorheim concluded that while the explanation may have been flawed, the intention behind the costume was not malicious. He said God bless her for trying, reinforcing the idea that the Halloween outfit was a misunderstood attempt at social commentary.