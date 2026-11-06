Martha Stewart Admits Halloween Costume Was 'Stupid' and 'Insensitive' Amid Backlash

Martha Stewart issued a public apology for her 'Hungry' Halloween costume, admitting the outfit was insensitive and tone-deaf to economic struggles facing the nation.

Martha Stewart has issued a blunt apology for her Halloween 2026 costume, admitting the outfit was stupid and insensitive after facing intense public backlash. The lifestyle mogul clarified that her attempt to raise awareness about homelessness backfired and offended many people who were already struggling economically. She expressed deep distress that her message was misinterpreted as mocking rather than supportive of the poor.

Stewart confirmed that the controversy was entirely separate from a prior on-air misunderstanding with Melvin. Melvin, a guest on The Today Show, had been implicated in a joke about a chocolate stain on a sweater during the program's October 30 Halloween celebrations. The lifestyle icon insisted she held no ill will toward Melvin for the situation and clarified that there was no connection between the two events.

Also read Martha Stewart sensationally blames ‘Today’ host Craig Melvin for homeless Halloween costume fiasco

During the Friday, November 6, episode of The Today Show, Melvin confronted Stewart regarding the comment she made about the chocolate spill. Melvin, age 47, expressed confusion about being dragged into a narrative about the incident. Stewart, aged 85, explained on air that she was simply telling a humorous anecdote about being unable to wear a planned costume due to the spill and that she did not blame Melvin at all.

Stewart initially sparked the major controversy by sharing a photograph of herself dressed in tattered clothes with dirty makeup. She held a sign that read, I AM HUNGRY. HELP ME. The image was posted around the time of the Saturday, October 31, holiday and quickly drew criticism for trivializing poverty. The lifestyle guru later revealed to Page Six that she did not originally plan to wear a costume that year due to her busy schedule.

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She noted that she was occupied with gardening and planting trees at her farm throughout the day before the party. Stewart mentioned that she usually creates elaborate costumes, making this year's absence of planning unusual. Her grandson was the first to see the photo and described the outfit as tone deaf. This personal feedback prompted Stewart to reflect on the public perception of the image.

In a Sunday, November 1, statement, Stewart admitted that the costume was stupid and insensitive. She emphasized that she does not blame Melvin for the earlier sweater incident and acknowledged that wearing such attire was not funny given the current economic climate. Stewart stated she is aware of the social issues and cares deeply about the problems facing the country.

She hoped that the controversy would lead to big steps in caring for poorer citizens who are often overlooked. The lifestyle guru apologized to her followers and the rest of America for the offense caused by the costume. She stressed that the action was not intended to be malicious or mocking of any group of people.

Stewart thanked Melvin for sitting down to clear the air regarding their previous interaction on television. She reiterated her hope that her fans and the public would forgive her for the misstep regarding the costume. The apology marked a significant moment for the brand as it navigated the intersection of celebrity culture and social awareness.

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While Stewart faced criticism, other celebrities embraced the Halloween spirit with elaborate outfits in contrast. Paris Hilton, age 45, shared her costume on Instagram days before October 31 to celebrate the holiday. Hilton posted a message about her life being a fairytale, contrasting the celebratory tone with Stewart's somber apology.

The incident served as a reminder of the sensitivity required when addressing serious social topics through entertainment. Stewart concluded by expressing her regret and desire to move forward positively with her audience. She apologized again, noting that paying closer attention to social issues is a lesson she has taken to heart.